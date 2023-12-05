Sendero Cross Capital Completing Construction of Longhorn Steakhouse, Burleson, Texas

Burleson, TX, December 05, 2023 –Sendero Cross Capital, a Dallas-based commercial real estate company with more than 50 years of combined experience will find, acquire and provide build solutions for complex investment scenarios.

Geoff Henrion, founding partner of Sendero Cross Capital stated, “We are very pleased to announce the pending completion of a new LongHorn Steakhouse in Burleson, Texas. Engaged by our long-time client, Darden Restaurants Inc., the new location is set to open its doors in December 2023 and will operate out of a 5,710 square foot building on a prime 1.75-acre pad site located at the intersection of I-35 and Rendon Crowley Rd (FM 1187), adjacent to Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen restaurant.”

Don McKechnie, Sendero Cross Capital partner added, “Our clients rely on us when establishing multiple stores in major and secondary markets including one-of-a-kind urban adaptive opportunities. We have the expertise and commitment required to navigate the entire real estate process from start to finish, including construction management and move-in.”