Serentica Renewables Earns Great Place To Work Certification for the Second Consecutive Year

Mumbai, Jan 08: Serentica Renewables, a leading renewable energy provider in India, has been certified by Great Place To Work® for the second consecutive year, reinforcing its commitment to building a high-trust, people-centric workplace. The recognition reflects Serentica’s sustained focus on fostering an inclusive culture that balances performance, collaboration, and employee well-being.

Commenting on the achievement, Akshay Hiranandani, CEO, Serentica Renewables, said: “This certification is a strong validation of the culture we are intentionally building at Serentica. As we scale our operations, we remain equally focused on creating a workplace where people feel empowered, supported, and aligned with our purpose. A strong culture is central to our ability to deliver impact both for the business and for our teams.” Ruhie Pande, Group CHRO & CMO, Serentica, Resonia & Sterlite Electric, added: “At Serentica, culture is not an initiative, it is a shared responsibility. We have consciously invested in transparent communication, leadership capability, and employee-centric policies that allow our people to grow alongside the organisation. Being recognised consequently by Great Place To Work® reflects the trust our employees place in the organisation and encourages us to continue strengthening this foundation.”

Established in 2022, Serentica Renewables has rapidly emerged as a key player in India’s clean energy landscape. This recognition underscores the company’s commitment not only to advancing renewable energy solutions, but also to nurturing a workplace culture that supports innovation, accountability, and long-term growth.