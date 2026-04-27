SK Group Establishes Foundation for AI Collaboration with Vietnam

Apr 27: SK Group announced it will collaborate with Vietnam to build the country’s artificial intelligence (AI) industry ecosystem and develop core AI infrastructure.

At the Korea–Vietnam Business Forum held in Hanoi on April 23, SK Group signed separate memoranda of understanding (MOUs) with the Nghe An Provincial Government and Vietnam’s National Innovation Center (NIC) to foster AI ecosystem development.

The signing ceremony was held in the presence of Kim Jung-kwan, Minister of Trade, Industry and Resources of Korea, and Ngo Van Tuan, Minister of Finance of Vietnam.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Nghe An Provincial People’s Committee and SK Group was signed by Vo Trong Hai, Chairman of the Nghe An Provincial People’s Committee; Choo Hyeong-wook, President & CEO of SK Innovation; and Jung Jai-hun, President & CEO of SK Telecom.

Another MOU between the National Innovation Center (NIC) and SK Group was signed by Vu Quoc Huy, Director General of NIC; Choo Hyeong-wook, President & CEO of SK Innovation; and Jung Jai-hun, President & CEO of SK Telecom.

Chey Tae-won, Chairman of SK Group and Chairman of the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), also attended the ceremony.

Earlier, at the Korea–Vietnam Summit, the two countries agreed to expand cooperation in future growth sectors such as AI, semiconductors, and energy. SK Group’s MOUs with Vietnam represent this bilateral cooperation being put into action by the private sector.

Through these partnerships, SK Group plans to support Vietnam’s growth as a key partner in its national AI strategy. In addition, building on AI data center development and stable power supply, SK Group is expected to lay the groundwork for the first overseas expansion of its “Korean-style AI full-stack” model, linking AI model development and validation with the rollout of industry-specific AI services.

Joint AIDC feasibility study in Nghe An linked to the Quynh Lap LNG Power Project

SK Innovation and SK Telecom signed an MOU with the Nghe An provincial government to jointly explore developing an AIDC and related infrastructure projects in the region. Nghe An is a major economic hub in north-central Vietnam and has emerged as a fast-growing region for manufacturing, energy and advanced industries, supported by its port and logistics infrastructure.

SK Innovation will explore broad cooperation opportunities in energy solutions, including supplying electricity to the data center and building dedicated generation facilities connected to the Quynh Lap LNG Power Project, for which it was recently selected as the developer.

SK Telecom plans to review options for developing, building, and operating the AIDC while also seeking to secure global demand. The Nghe An provincial government agreed to discuss support measures to help advance the partnership, including permits, administrative procedures, inter-ministerial coordination and incentive programs.

In February, SK Innovation was selected as a developer for the Quynh Lap LNG power project in Nghe An Province, together with PV Power, a power generation subsidiary of Vietnam’s state-owned oil and gas group PVN, and local company NASU. The project is a large-scale energy infrastructure initiative that includes the development of a 1,500-MW gas-fired combined cycle power plant, an LNG terminal, and a dedicated port, with construction scheduled to begin in 2027 and completion targeted for 2030. From the proposal stage, SK Innovation also presented a model to foster high value-added industries by integrating SK Group’s AI and semiconductor capabilities in areas near the power plant, thereby laying the foundation for the current partnership.

At the forum, the Nghe An government also presented the SK Innovation consortium with the Investment Registration Certificate (IRC) for the Quynh Lap Power Project, reaffirming its commitment to the development.

“Drawing on SK Group’s experience in operating large-scale power generation and diverse energy solution businesses, we will ensure the successful development of the local power infrastructure,” said Choo Hyeong-wook, President & CEO of SK Innovation, during a presentation titled “Vietnam’s Economic Leap through AI + Energy Innovation.”

Cooperation with NIC to Build Vietnam’s AI Ecosystem

SK Telecom and SK Innovation also signed a comprehensive MOU with Vietnam’s NIC to support the development of the country’s AI ecosystem.

The two sides agreed to cooperate on AIDC development, energy infrastructure development and the establishment of policy and institutional frameworks to foster the AI industry.

Under the agreement, SK Telecom will support AI ecosystem development in Vietnam through technology collaboration and investment promotion, and SK Innovation will provide energy solutions for AIDCs and related industries. The NIC will provide institutional support, such as coordinating with government agencies, improving regulations and developing policy, while also identifying and connecting local partners to facilitate project execution.

Established in 2019 by the Vietnamese government, NIC serves as the country’s national innovation hub, leading initiatives in AI, semiconductors and investment promotion. SK Group has maintained a close partnership with NIC, including a previous $30 million contribution toward its establishment.

Jung Jai-hun, President and CEO of SK Telecom, said, “AI data centers are key infrastructure that underpins the growth of the AI industry. Building on SK Group’s accumulated capabilities in the development, construction, and operation of AI data centers, we will further refine a collaboration model tailored to the Vietnamese market.”

First Overseas Expansion of Chairman Chey Tae-won’s “AI Full-Stack Provider” Vision

This partnership in Vietnam is significant as it could mark SK Group’s first overseas expansion of the “AI full-stack provider” strategy, integrating capabilities in AIDC, power, and energy solutions.

Chairman Chey Tae-won has consistently articulated his vision of transforming SK Group into an “AI full-stack provider.” Leveraging SK Group’s strengths across the AI value chain—including semiconductors, data centers, power and energy solutions, and AI services—the Group aims to build the most efficient AI infrastructure model.

Under this vision, SK Group is advancing the development of the 100-MW hyperscale “SK AI Data Center Ulsan,” targeted for completion in 2027. The Group has also been laying the groundwork for Korea to emerge as an Asia-Pacific AI hub by engaging in discussions with OpenAI on collaboration for AI data center development in Korea.

Ahead of the Korea–Vietnam Business Forum, Chairman Chey Tae-won said at a business roundtable, “AI will play a critical role in Vietnam’s continued growth. SK Group has a portfolio spanning the entire AI ecosystem—from energy and semiconductors to AI models and applications—and we will leverage this to make tangible contributions to the development of Vietnam’s AI industry.”