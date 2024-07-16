Skill Development and Empowerment of People with Disability Center launches in Rajgurunagar, Pune

Pune: Spark Minda Foundation (SMF) announces the launch of its Aakarshan Skill Development Programme and Saksham -Empowerment of People with Disabilities (PwDs) Center in Rajgurunagar, Pune.This center represents a significant step forward in their mission to connect with a larger community, build stronger community ties and empower individuals through diverse initiatives. After the successful intervention to make Donde Tribal village 100 percent digitally literate, the Foundation is now spreading its arm toward another corner, which was strategically identified to cater to the lesser served community in the state. Till date, SMF has imparted skill training to 15,000+ lesser priviledged youth and women with a 70% employment and entrepreneurship rate and has empowered 21,000+ People with Disabilities. Ms. Sarika Minda, Chairperson, Spark Minda Foundation quoted, “At the new center, we will continue to impart various technical skills customized to 21st century skills facilitating employment leading to better quality of life. We also endeavour to empower people with disabilities though our comprehensive center providing PwDs with required assistive aids, skill and inclusive employment opportunities.”