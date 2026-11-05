Sold or Wound Down? SourceX Says Business Records Can Still Qualify for AI

A closed or acquired company may still hold years of support, sales, and operations history. SourceX explains how those business records can qualify for AI licensing.

Years of records from a sold or closed company can still be worth a serious look.

LOS ANGELES, November 2026 /SourceX/ — A company’s records can still matter after it has been sold or shut down. SourceX, which licenses business data directly from companies for AI training and evaluation, is reminding owners that operating, acquired and wound-down companies can all qualify to license their business records for AI.

Picture, for illustration, a services firm that closed its doors after a long run. Its help desk, CRM and shared drives may still hold years of customer problems, decisions and outcomes. That history shows how real work gets done, which is exactly what AI developers are looking for now that much of the openly available text has already been used.

“A company that was sold or wound down still has years of real work sitting in its systems,” said Noah Loul, founder and CEO of SourceX. “That history can matter again. If you hold the rights to it, it deserves a serious look before the systems are switched off.”

Who can raise their hand?

The profile is an established company that reached 50 or more full-time employees at peak, not counting contractors. Knowledge-work businesses are the strongest fit. For an acquired or wound-down company, the key question is rights: SourceX’s review confirms who owns the records today and whether they can be licensed, including any limits in customer or vendor contracts. Not every company qualifies.

Archived records, a second look. Concept illustration.

How a deal comes together

The owner, or whoever now holds the rights, decides which systems, records and date ranges are in scope. After qualification, the supplier signs one Master Supplier Licensing Agreement, and each deal gets a short Dataset Deal Confirmation that fixes the exact dataset, the net payout and the terms. Nothing is delivered until both are signed and SourceX gives the go-ahead.

Data is de-identified through approved processing routes before it is used or shared. Large archives can stay in the supplier’s own storage or ship on encrypted drives, which helps when the original IT team has long since moved on.

Payment is usually a one-time fee per agreed dataset, and the supplier is paid within 60 calendar days of a valid invoice under standard terms unless the signed terms differ. SourceX advertises earnings of up to $4M; that is an upper bound for the largest enterprise datasets, not a typical or guaranteed outcome.

Checking costs nothing

The first step is a few quick questions, with no uploads and no commitment. A company can back out at any point before it signs, at no cost, and the original records stay with the supplier either way.

Owners and acquirers holding records from an earlier chapter of their business can check fit at SourceX.

About SourceX

SourceX Inc., headquartered in Los Angeles, licenses business data directly from companies for AI training and evaluation and pays them for it. Companies sign with SourceX, not with an AI lab, and SourceX manages the agreement, data preparation and payout. Founder and CEO Noah Loul previously founded B2B Rocket, acquired by Blackpearl Group in 2025. Learn more at sourcex.si.

Media contact: SourceX Corporate Communications, hello@sourcex.si.

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