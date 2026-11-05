How to Set Up a Company in the UAE: Legal Requirements Every Entrepreneur Should Know

The UAE has become an attractive destination for entrepreneurs and investors looking to establish businesses in the Middle East and expand into international markets. Its business-friendly environment, strategic location, modern infrastructure and access to global trade networks have created opportunities across industries, including technology, consulting, retail, manufacturing and logistics. However, starting a company in the country requires more than registering a business name and obtaining a trade licence. Entrepreneurs must understand the legal framework, ownership rules, licensing procedures and tax responsibilities before starting operations.

For Indian entrepreneurs, startups and small businesses considering expansion into the UAE, understanding these requirements at an early stage can make the setup process more manageable. The choice of business location, legal structure and licensing authority can influence not only the initial investment but also how the company operates in the future.

Choosing the Right Business Structure in the UAE

One of the first decisions an investor needs to make is where to establish the company. The UAE offers three broad options: mainland, free zone and offshore registration. Each serves different business needs, so entrepreneurs should consider their target customers, operating model and expansion plans before making a decision.

Mainland company: A mainland business is registered with the relevant economic development authority in the emirate where it intends to operate. It generally offers wider access to the UAE domestic market and allows businesses to work with local customers, government entities and other companies, subject to licensing conditions. Most commercial activities permit full foreign ownership, although certain strategic activities remain subject to specific restrictions.

Free zone company: Free zones are designed to attract foreign investment and support businesses across specialised industries. They offer foreign ownership arrangements, sector-specific facilities and different office and licensing packages. They can be suitable for international trading, technology, consulting, logistics and media businesses. However, companies must understand the rules governing direct business with mainland customers and may need additional permissions or suitable distribution arrangements.

Offshore company: Offshore structures are generally used for holding investments, managing certain international business arrangements and owning assets. They are not intended to function as ordinary operating businesses serving customers directly within the UAE domestic market.

Selecting the right jurisdiction is an important business decision because changing the structure later can involve additional costs, approvals and administrative work.

Understanding the Company Registration Process

After deciding on the business structure, entrepreneurs must complete the registration procedures prescribed by the relevant authority. Although the process differs between emirates and free zones, several common steps apply.

1. Decide on the business activity

The proposed business activity determines the type of licence required and the approvals that may be necessary. Activities generally fall under commercial, industrial, professional and other specialised categories.

For example, a trading company, management consultancy and manufacturing unit will have different licensing requirements. Businesses operating in regulated sectors such as healthcare, education, finance and food production may also require approvals from specialised government departments.

2. Select the legal structure

Investors must choose an appropriate legal form based on ownership, management and operational requirements. Common structures include Limited Liability Companies (LLCs), sole establishments, branch offices and free zone companies.

The structure determines the legal responsibilities of shareholders and the company’s management arrangements. Entrepreneurs should consider future investment, liability and expansion before finalising this decision.

3. Register the trade name

Every company needs an approved business name that complies with UAE naming regulations. The proposed name must be available, appropriate for the selected activity and free from prohibited or misleading terms.

The application is submitted to the relevant economic department or free zone authority.

4. Obtain initial approval

Initial approval indicates that the relevant authority has no objection to the proposed business establishment. Investors can then proceed with the remaining registration requirements.

However, initial approval does not allow the business to begin commercial operations. The company must complete the required licensing and obtain any additional sector-specific permissions.

5. Prepare the legal documents

Depending on the legal structure, investors may need to prepare a Memorandum of Association (MOA), Articles of Association (AOA), shareholder resolutions and other incorporation documents.

These documents establish the company’s ownership, management responsibilities and internal operating arrangements. A local service agent agreement may also be required in specific circumstances.

6. Arrange a registered business address

Companies generally need an approved business address to obtain their licence. Mainland businesses must meet the relevant premises and tenancy requirements, while free zones may offer physical offices, shared workspaces and flexi-desk facilities.

In Dubai, an eligible tenancy contract is generally registered through the Ejari system.

7. Obtain the trade licence

Once the necessary documents, approvals and payments are completed, the licensing authority issues the trade licence. This document officially authorises the company to conduct the activities specified in its licence.

Businesses must ensure that their actual operations remain within the approved activities and obtain amendments or additional permissions when necessary.

Tax Registration and Legal Compliance

Receiving a trade licence does not complete a company’s legal responsibilities. Businesses operating in the UAE must also understand the country’s tax system and ongoing compliance obligations.

Corporate Tax: Companies subject to UAE corporate tax must register with the Federal Tax Authority (FTA) through the EmaraTax platform within the applicable deadline. For resident juridical persons incorporated or established on or after 1 March 2024, the general registration deadline is three months from incorporation or establishment, subject to applicable rules.

Value Added Tax (VAT): Businesses must register for VAT when their taxable supplies and imports exceed AED 375,000 over the previous 12 months or are expected to exceed this amount within the next 30 days. Voluntary registration is available when taxable supplies and imports exceed AED 187,500, subject to the relevant conditions.

Ultimate Beneficial Ownership (UBO): Companies must comply with applicable beneficial ownership disclosure requirements and maintain accurate information about the individuals who ultimately own or control the business.

Financial records: Businesses should maintain proper accounting records, invoices and supporting documents. They must also meet applicable tax return, audit and financial reporting requirements.

Anti-money laundering regulations: Certain regulated businesses and designated non-financial businesses are subject to additional customer verification, record-keeping and reporting obligations.

An important point for investors is that establishing a company in a free zone does not automatically mean exemption from corporate tax. Businesses must meet the relevant conditions to qualify for applicable free zone tax benefits.

Visas, Banking and Permission to Start Operations

After incorporation, business owners can complete the necessary immigration and operational procedures. Depending on the jurisdiction and licence package, companies may need an establishment or immigration card before applying for investor, partner or employee residence visas.

The number of visas available can depend on office arrangements, the licensing authority’s rules and other eligibility conditions.

Opening a corporate bank account is another important part of setting up a business. Banks generally review the company’s trade licence, shareholder details, business activities, expected transactions and source of funds before making an approval decision. Having a registered company does not automatically guarantee that a bank account will be opened.

Entrepreneurs should also check whether their activities require additional permits for importing goods, employing staff, operating specialised facilities or providing regulated services.

What Should Entrepreneurs Consider Before Setting Up?

Company formation involves both initial expenses and continuing operational commitments. Entrepreneurs should look beyond the advertised licence package and calculate the overall cost of running the business.

Some important factors include:

Location and market access: Choose a jurisdiction that supports the company’s intended customers, suppliers and distribution activities.

Registration and renewal expenses: Account for licensing fees, office rent, visa costs and annual renewals.

Ownership arrangements: Understand shareholder responsibilities, management requirements and applicable ownership conditions.

Tax responsibilities: Evaluate corporate tax, VAT and any eligibility requirements for free zone tax benefits.

Banking facilities: Prepare a clear business plan and supporting documents to meet banking due diligence requirements.

Future expansion: Select a structure that can accommodate additional employees, business activities and investment as the company grows.

Planning these aspects in advance can help startups and small businesses avoid unexpected expenses and unnecessary administrative complications.

Conclusion

Setting up a company in the UAE can provide entrepreneurs with access to a dynamic business environment and opportunities across regional and international markets. However, long-term success depends on making the right decisions before the company begins operations.

Choosing a suitable jurisdiction, understanding licensing conditions, preparing incorporation documents and meeting tax obligations are essential parts of the process. For Indian entrepreneurs and international investors, proper planning can make the difference between simply registering a company and building a sustainable business.

As competition increases across the UAE’s business landscape, companies that combine a clear commercial strategy with sound legal and financial planning will be better positioned to establish their presence and pursue future growth.