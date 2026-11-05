Dubai real estate rentals maintain record pace

Dubai South tops of off-plan sales rankings for eighth month in a row

Dubai, UAE, Nov 05: Dubai’s real estate market recorded another strong month of rental activity in October to stay on course for a new annual record, according to a new report issued today.

The market analysis from fäm Properties says Dubai’s freehold areas recorded 44,841 rental contracts in October. New tenancy agreements increased by 3.8% year-on-year to 21,987, while renewals edged up 0.5% to 22,854.

The October figures bring freehold rental registrations for the first ten months of 2026 to 339,557, 6.8% ahead of the corresponding period last year. With two months remaining, Dubai is firmly positioned to surpass the annual record of 377,976 contracts set in 2025.

Meanwhile, Data from DXBinteract shows that the market delivered 11,974 sales transactions valued at AED35.01 billion last month, an 18% MoM increase in value and up 5.4% MoM in volume.

Off-plan purchases continued to account for the larger share of activity, with 7,609 transactions worth AED19.2 billion, against 4,289 resale transactions valued at AED15.6 billion.

Dubai South maintained its position as the leading location for off-plan sales for an eighth consecutive month, with 720 transactions valued at AED894.6 million.

“The rental figures show that demand for homes in Dubai continues to hold up well, with new contracts and renewals both increasing year-on-year,’ said Firas Al Msaddi, CEO of fäm Properties. “At the same time, the continued preference for off-plan purchases reflects buyers’ confidence in the market’s longer-term prospects.”

October recorded 8,888 apartment sales worth AED 15.5 billion, as well as 1,356 villa sales worth AED 9.1 billion, a 62% MoM increase in volume. Plot sales were up 92.7% MoM to 449 valued at AED5.9 billion, and townhouse sales also rose MoM by 8% to 649 at AED2 billion There were 540 commercial transactions, including offices and shops, worth AED AED2.3 billion.

The most expensive apartment sold in October went for AED58 million at Silena Building B, Dubai Islands, while the most expensive villa fetched AED97 million at Eden Hills.

Properties priced below AED2 million accounted for almost two-thirds of October sales, with 30.6% below AED1 million and 33.1% between AED1 million and AED2 million. A further 14.7% were priced between AED2 million and AED3 million, 11% between AED3 million and AED5 million, and 10.4% above AED5 million.

Al Warsan First was Dubai’s most active freehold rental location during the first ten months of 2026, recording 29,701 tenancy contracts. One-bedroom apartments continued to represent the largest share of rental activity, accounting for 138,836 contracts, 41% of the total.

TOP FIVE PERFORMING AREAS IN OFF-PLAN SALES OCTOBER 2026

Volume Sales value

Dubai South 720 AED894.6M

Al Rowaiyah First 639 AED3.2B

Al Barsha South Fourth 449 AED542.9M

Wadi Al Safa 3 435 AED730.7M

Wadi Al Safa 5 339 AED344.8M

BEST-SELLING PROJECTS DURING OCTOBER 2026

Primary market apartments

Project Volume Value Median price

Binghatti Skyterraces 207 AED221.8M AED1.1M

Primary market villas

Project Volume Value Median price

Tilal Binghatti 336 AED658.3M AED1.5M

Resale apartments

Project Volume Value Median price

Dune Residency Dubai 38 AED26.5M AED681.7K

Resale villas

Project Volume Value Median price

Lunaya 21 AED141.1M AED6.7M

TOP TEN FREEHOLD AREAS BY RENTAL CONTRACTS REGISTERED TO DATE IN 2026

Al Warsan First 29,826

Al Barsha South Fourth 27,965

Jebel Ali First 27,869

Business Bay 22,858

Marsa Dubai 18,929

Nadd Hessa 17,786

Al Thanyah Fifth 14,000

Al Barsha South Third 12,002

Dubai Investment Park First 11,305

Wadi Al Safa 5 11,159