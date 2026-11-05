Sundaram Finance Reports 21% Profit Growth to INR 997 Crores as H1FY27 Disbursements Rise 25%

Nov 05: The Board of Directors of Sundaram Finance Ltd. (SFL) approved the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the half year ended September 30, 2026, at its meeting held on November 4, 2026, in Chennai.

“Domestic economic momentum remained strong in Q2FY27 despite an increasingly challenging global environment. Renewed tensions in West Asia, crude oil price volatility and tighter global financial conditions increased inflationary and external-sector risks. Against this backdrop, Team Sundaram delivered 19% AUM growth to Rs. 65,992 crores, asset quality with net stage 3 assets at 0.91% against 1.13% last year, and 21% year-on-year growth in profit after tax. Our Group companies in asset management, general insurance and home finance continued to report strong results. We remain committed to our time-tested approach of steady,sustainable growth, best-in-class asset quality and consistent profitability,” said Harsha Viji, Executive Vice Chairman.

AUM for H1FY27 grew 19% to Rs. 65,992 crores. Disbursements for H1FY27 recorded a growth of 25% over H1FY26 and for Q2FY27, disbursements grew 28% Y-o-Y. Gross stage 3 assets as on September 30, 2026, stood at 1.84% with provision cover of 51% as against 2.03% as on September 30, 2025, with provision cover of 45%. Profits from operations performed strongly, growing by 23% in H1FY27 and 11% in Q2FY27. Profit after tax registered a 21% rise in H1FY27, with net profit at Rs. 997 crores and for Q2, PAT grew 21% to Rs. 475 crores. Return on assets closed at 2.86% in H1FY27 as against 2.72% for H1FY26 and capital adequacy at 18.5% remained quite comfortable.

Rajiv Lochan, Managing Director stated, “Our outlook for H2 is constructive on growth coupled with a need for monitoring external factors around geopolitical tensions, monetary policy direction and the impact to sentiment of the below normal monsoon. We have entered H2 with strong momentum and a superior asset-quality position than last year. As the rate cycle turns, our focus is to sustain growth, improve asset quality further and build resilience in profitability through disciplined pricing, optimal asset mix and early intervention on collections. As always, we will take a long-term, through-cycle view in delivering the Sundaram experience to our customers, partners and employees.”

STANDALONE PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS FOR H1FY27

Disbursements for H1FY27 grew by 25% to Rs. 19,302 crores as compared to Rs. 15,423 crores registered in H1FY26. Disbursements for Q2FY27 grew by 28% to Rs. 10,355 crores as compared to Rs. 8,113 crores registered in Q2FY26. Disbursements for H1FY27 includes acquisition of loans amounting to Rs. 726 crores from Sundaram Home Finance Limited.

The assets under management grew by 19% to Rs. 65,992 crores as on 30 th September 2026 as against Rs. 55,419 crores as on 30 th September 2025.

September 2026 as against Rs. 55,419 crores as on 30 September 2025. Net interest income (NII) grew by 18% to Rs. 1,888 crores in H1FY27 from Rs. 1,603 crores in H1FY26. Q2FY27 growth in NII was 17% to Rs. 963 crores.

Gross stage 3 assets as on 30 th September 2026 stood at 1.84% with 51% provision cover as against 2.03% with provision cover of 45% as on 30 th September 2025. Net stage 3 assets as on 30 th September 2026 closed at 0.91% as against 1.13% as on 30 th September 2025.

September 2026 stood at 1.84% with 51% provision cover as against 2.03% with provision cover of 45% as on 30 September 2025. Net stage 3 assets as on 30 September 2026 closed at 0.91% as against 1.13% as on 30 September 2025. The Gross and Net NPA, as per RBI’s asset classification norms for NBFCs, are 2.38% and 1.35% respectively as against 2.80% and 1.79% as of 30 th September 2025.

September 2025. Costto income ratio was at 29.40% in H1FY27 as against 29.60% in H1FY26.

Profits from operations grew 23% to Rs. 1,154 crores in H1FY27 as against Rs. 937 crores in H1FY26. For the quarter, profits from operations grew 11% to Rs. 557 crores.

Profit after tax registered a growth of 21% in H1FY27, with net profit at Rs. 997 crores as against Rs. 823 crores in H1FY26. For the quarter, profit after tax grew 21% to Rs. 475 crores.

Return on assets (ROA) for H1FY27 closed at 2.86% as against 2.72% for H1FY26. Return on equity (ROE) was at 16.75% for H1FY27 as against 15.91% for H1FY26.

Capital Adequacy Ratio stood at 18.5% (Tier I –17.0%) as of 30th September 2026 compared to 19.3% (Tier I – 16.9%) as of 30th September 2025.

CONSOLIDATED PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS FOR H1FY27

The consolidated results of SFL include the results of its standalone subsidiaries Sundaram Home Finance, Sundaram Asset Management and joint venture company Royal Sundaram General Insurance.

The assets under management (AUM) in our lending and general insurance businesses stood at Rs. 97,709 crores as on 30 th September 2026 as against Rs. 83,586 crores as on 30 th September 2025, a growth of 17%. The assets under management of our asset management business stood at Rs. 90,994 crores as on 30 th September 2026 as against Rs. 82,608 crores as on 30 th September 2025.

September 2026 as against Rs. 83,586 crores as on 30 September 2025, a growth of 17%. The assets under management of our asset management business stood at Rs. 90,994 crores as on 30 September 2026 as against Rs. 82,608 crores as on 30 September 2025. Profit after tax for H1FY27 grew by 20% to Rs. 1,153 crores as compared to Rs. 963 crores in H1FY26.

GROUP COMPANY PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS

Our group companies continued to perform well.