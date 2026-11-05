Sensex Soars 1,610 Points, Nifty Jumps 1.74 pc as Falling Crude Prices Lift Dalal Street

Nov 5: Indian equity markets opened with a strong rally on Thursday, November 5, as the Sensex surged over 1,600 points and the Nifty climbed nearly 2% in early trade. Falling crude oil prices, positive global market signals and easing geopolitical concerns boosted investor confidence, triggering broad-based buying across sectors.

The BSE Sensex opened at 78,910.94, gaining 1,609.54 points or 2.08%. Similarly, the NSE Nifty 50 started the session at 24,378.05, advancing 417.45 points or 1.74%. The strong opening reflected renewed optimism among investors following developments in the US midterm elections and a sharp correction in international oil prices.

Banking and Financial Stocks Lead Market Gains

Banking and financial stocks emerged as the biggest contributors to the early market rally. The Nifty Private Bank index gained more than 2%, while the Nifty Realty index advanced 1.86%.

Buying interest was also visible across automobile, cement, information technology, oil and gas, and public sector banking stocks, with these sectoral indices rising by up to 1.82%.

FMCG, consumer durables, metals, media and chemical stocks also traded higher, gaining between 1% and 1.5%. The broad-based advance indicated that buying interest extended beyond a handful of heavyweight stocks.

Crude Oil Prices Below $100 Boost Investor Sentiment

A sharp decline in international crude oil prices provided an important trigger for the market’s positive opening. Brent crude fell nearly 10%, settling below the $100-per-barrel mark, easing concerns about imported inflation and pressure on India’s external finances.

Lower crude prices are generally positive for India, which depends heavily on imported energy. A sustained decline could reduce input costs for sectors such as aviation, paints, chemicals, logistics and oil marketing, while also offering some relief to the country’s import bill.

The softer US dollar and easing Treasury yields added further support to global risk appetite. The US 10-year Treasury yield retreated to around 4.89%, making equities relatively more attractive to investors.

Strong Global Cues Support Dalal Street

Global market gains also contributed to the strong opening on Thursday. US equities rallied sharply in the previous session as uncertainty surrounding the US midterm election outcome eased.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged more than 3%, recording its strongest post-midterm election performance in over four decades. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite also gained more than 1.4% each.

Easing geopolitical concerns surrounding Iran further improved investor sentiment, encouraging buying in emerging markets, including India.

FII Buying Provides Additional Support

Foreign institutional investors continued their buying activity for the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday, purchasing equities worth Rs 7,284 crore.

However, domestic institutional investors remained net sellers for the fourth straight day, offloading shares worth Rs 3,712 crore. The continued foreign inflows offered an important source of support to the domestic market, although domestic selling remained a factor investors would monitor.

Nifty Technical Outlook: 24,000 Support in Focus

From a technical perspective, the Nifty continued to trade above its 200-day exponential moving average (EMA), placed near 23,904, indicating an improved underlying market structure.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) climbed to 68.55, reflecting strong buying momentum. However, the elevated reading also suggests that some investors may book profits after the sharp upward movement.

The immediate support zone for the Nifty is placed between 24,000 and 24,200, while resistance is seen in the 24,500–24,700 range. The market’s ability to sustain gains above these levels will be important in determining the next phase of the rally.

What Investors Will Watch Next

The sharp opening has improved the near-term outlook for Indian equities, but investors will remain attentive to crude oil movements, foreign fund flows, global bond yields and developments in the United States.

For Indian businesses, particularly those dependent on imported energy and raw materials, lower crude prices could offer some relief on operating costs if the decline continues. Banking, financial and consumption-related stocks may also benefit from improving investor confidence.

However, the sustainability of Thursday’s rally will depend on whether global optimism translates into continued buying through the trading session. After a strong opening, investors will watch for profit-booking and fresh institutional activity before assessing the strength of the market recovery.