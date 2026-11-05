Galgotias University Rises 32 Places in QS World University Rankings: Asia 2027, in a Year When Most Indian Universities Slipped

Ranked 422nd in Asia and 104th in Southern Asia, the University now sets its sights on research that others cite, use and bring to market

Greater Noida, 5 November 2026: The QS World University Rankings: Asia 2027, released this week, ranks 1,722 universities, up from 1,526 last year, with 195 new entrants. India now has 325 ranked institutions. Among India’s returning universities, 71 percent declined, 18 percent improved and 11 percent held their position. All six of the country’s highest-ranked universities fell.

Against that tide, Galgotias University has climbed 32 places to 422nd in Asia and 12 places to 104th in Southern Asia.

The result extends a clear upward trend. In the 2025 edition, the University sat in the 621-640 band in Asia and at 187th in Southern Asia. Now a second major international ranking has moved in the same direction in just over a month. In the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2027, released on 30 September, Galgotias climbed 24 places in India, from 65th to 41st, rose from 27th to 20th among private institutions, and moved up from the 1201-1500 global band to 1001-1200. In the QS World University Rankings 2027, it is placed in the 1201-1400 global band, ranking 16th among private universities and 46th among all universities in India.

The University acknowledges the contribution of its faculty, researchers, students, staff and alumni, whose work made this possible.

Commenting on the rankings, Dr Dhruv Galgotia, Chief Executive Officer, Galgotias University, said, “A rise of 32 places in Asia, after 24 places in India in THE, tells us we are moving in the right direction, and I want to acknowledge everyone whose work made that possible. But a ranking is not the finish line. We want research that other scholars rely on, innovations that leave the laboratory, create value and generate employment, and international and industry partnerships that open real opportunities for our students. That is the standard we are setting for ourselves.”

Where the University wants to go further

A rank does not tell the whole story, and the University wants to be open about what it feels needs improvement. Its research base now stands at 9,957 Scopus-indexed publications, 80,859 citations and an h-index of 104. Citations show how often other researchers use and build on that work, and strengthening them is its first priority. It is a challenge across India too, with only three Indian universities in Asia’s top 50 for citations per paper.

Of the Galgotias publications analysed, 56.6 percent appear in Q1 and Q2 journals, the top half of journals in each field by citations. The University wants that share to rise, and volume alone will not achieve it. What matters is whether its research is useful enough for others to rely on.

Reputation is the second priority. Academic reputation and employer reputation carry a large share of the weight in the Asia ranking. These scores reflect how scholars and employers see its work, and they rise only when that work is visible and consistently strong.

Faculty research depth is the third. The University wants deeper doctoral strength among its faculty, and more quality research from each of them.

From the paper to the real world

The University also wants more of its research to go beyond publication. It wants more of its papers and innovations to reach the point where they are commercialised and used in the real world, creating value and generating employment.

The means to do so are on campus. The University has committed INR 350 crore to AI infrastructure, operates an NVIDIA DGX H200 system for faculty research and student projects, and runs a semiconductor research lab alongside a Centre of Excellence with Microchip Technology India. More than 135 startups have been incubated on campus, several of them already generating revenue. Its agreements with Yamanashi Prefecture and the University of Yamanashi lay the ground for joint research in green hydrogen.

Deeper global and industry links

Internationalisation and industry connect are the other areas the University wants to strengthen. The QS data shows a strong base. Its positions for international students, international faculty and student exchange, between 219th and 279th in Asia, are well ahead of its overall rank. The next step is to match that strength in international research collaboration and in its standing with employers.

Galgotias has signed agreements in Italy, Thailand, Japan and Vietnam, and works with partners including Accenture, Tata Technologies and Apple. The task now is to turn those relationships into sustained and tangible results. International agreements should lead to joint papers, faculty exchange and more students moving in both directions. Industry partners should be more closely involved in teaching, research and hiring, so that employers see the quality of Galgotias graduates at first hand.

The year ahead

This year, the University will focus on bringing more rigour to its research, placing more of it in Q1 and Q2 journals, building doctoral strength among faculty, helping faculty commercialise their papers and innovations, producing more joint research with international partners, and working more closely with employers. It will keep sharing its progress, including the areas where it falls short.

About Galgotias University

Galgotias University is one of India’s leading multidisciplinary universities recognised for academic excellence, research, innovation, global collaborations, and industry aligned education. With a vibrant student community of over 50,000 learners and a global alumni network of more than 100,000 graduates, the University has built a rapidly growing ecosystem focused on technology, entrepreneurship, interdisciplinary learning, and real-world impact.

In the QS World University Rankings 2027 by Quacquarelli Symonds, Galgotias University was placed in the 1201-1400 global band and ranked 16th among private universities and 46th among all universities in India. In the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2027, the University was placed in the 1001-1200 global band and ranked 20th among private universities and 41st among all universities in India. The University is also accredited with NAAC A+, one of India’s highest institutional quality ratings.

Galgotias University offers programmes across engineering, artificial intelligence, computer science, semiconductors, business, law, media, design, health sciences, hospitality, liberal education, and emerging interdisciplinary domains. In 2026, students secured more than 5,500 job offers from over 1,250 recruiters. The University has built strong industry and innovation partnerships with organisations including Apple, Infosys, IBM, Accenture, Microsoft and byteXL, Intel, Cisco, Tata Technologies, L&T EduTech, Capgemini, and Salesforce, while continuing to strengthen its global academic engagement and startup ecosystem.

For media enquiries: Office of Communications · Galgotias University · communications@galgotiasuniversity.edu.in