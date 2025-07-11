Star Mountain Capital Transitions Peter K. Scaturro, Sr. To Vice Chairman

NEW YORK, July 11, 2025 — Star Mountain Capital, LLC (“Star Mountain”), a specialized, alpha-focused, employee-owned private markets investment firm with over $4 billion in assets under management (“AUM”), is pleased to announce the transition of Peter K. Scaturro, Sr. from Senior Advisor to Vice Chairman. Mr. Scaturro has been serving as a Senior Advisor to Star Mountain since 2024.

Mr. Scaturro is a 40-year veteran of global banking and wealth management. He has led multi-billion-dollar businesses at Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, U.S. Trust, and Bankers Trust, driving strategy, growth and client engagement across private banking and wealth management platforms worldwide.

“Peter has been an outstanding strategic partner to Star Mountain,” said Brett Hickey, Star Mountain Capital Founder & CEO. “His experience as a CEO, board member, and partner at some of the world’s most respected financial institutions brings invaluable insights to our team. I’ve appreciated Peter’s thoughtful insights and consistent contribution to our long-term goals.”

“Star Mountain has built a distinctive culture rooted in alignment, excellence, and long-term partnerships,” said Peter Scaturro. “One of the things that drew me to Star Mountain was its focus on the lower middle-market. It’s an area that, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration, has accounted for roughly 44% of U.S. GDP and 65% of net new jobs from 2000 to mid-2023. That kind of impact is exciting to be a part of. I look forward to supporting the firm’s continued growth and helping expand its reach among institutional investors, business owners, and partners across the financial community.”

Mr. Scaturro was most recently a Partner in the Global Private Client Business of Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) where he oversaw the Global Private Client Business (now Global Wealth Management). He was a member of the firmwide Goldman Sachs Business Practices Committee and served on the Investment Management Division Operating Committee.

Prior to Goldman Sachs, Mr. Scaturro was the Chief Executive Officer at U.S. Trust until its acquisition by Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) in 2007 for $3.3 billion.

Before becoming Chief Executive Officer at U.S. Trust, Mr. Scaturro was the Chief Executive Officer of Citigroup Global Private Bank where he was responsible for 98 offices in 38 countries. He also served as a member of Citigroup’s Management Committee. During his tenure, the Global Private Bank’s earnings more than doubled and had industry leading margins.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Scaturro was a Partner at Bankers Trust (acquired by Deutsche Bank in 1999).

Mr. Scaturro began his career in 1982 at Chase Manhattan Bank in New York City.

Other Roles and Education

Mr. Scaturro received a Bachelor of Applied Science in Engineering and a Master of Engineering from Columbia University.

Outside of his executive roles, Mr. Scaturro remains actively engaged in advisory, board, and philanthropic work.

Currently, Mr. Scaturro serves as an Advisory Board Member of Sapient Capital and Vice Chairman at Agilion Systems, Inc. Since retiring from Goldman Sachs, Mr. Scaturro has been involved with numerous boards and advisory positions.