Marin Software Incorporated Takes Strategic Action to Strengthen Financial Position for Long-Term Growth and Profitability

SAN FRANCISCO, July 11, 2025 — Marin Software Incorporated (“Marin,” or the “Company”), announced today that it will implement a proposed financial reorganization transaction (the “Transaction”) that is expected to bolster its financial position, better serve its customers around the world and effectively position the Company for long-term success in the AI age.

Marin remains fully operational during the reorganization process and expects there will be no impact to its installed customer base or the innovative platforms the customers rely on to support and optimize their advertising spend.

The Transaction is between Marin and Kaxxa Holdings, Inc. (“Kaxxa”), a strategic investor. Upon consummation of the restructuring, Kaxxa will provide $5.5 million in funding to the Company to allow it to pay off all known creditors in full and provide a distribution to stockholders. To effectuate the Transaction, Marin has voluntarily initiated a “pre-negotiated” chapter 11 case in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware (the “Court”). The Company expects to move through this process swiftly, with the goal of emerging from the court-supervised reorganization process in approximately 60 days.

“For over 15 years, Marin has empowered its customers to optimize and automate their pay-per-click (PPC) programs across ad platforms, enabling them to maximize the return on their performance marketing investment with AI-driven budget allocation and insights through its selection of products, including Marin Connect, Marin Ascend, and Marin One,” said Chris Lien, CEO of Marin. “As the conversation increasingly shifts to AI we are pleased to be able to position ourselves for success into the future.”