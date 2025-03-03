Surf Air Mobility Strengthens Aviation Leadership Team with Key Executive Appointments

LOS ANGELES, March 03, 2025 –Surf Air Mobility Inc. (NYSE: SRFM) (“the Company” or “Surf Air Mobility”), a leading regional air mobility platform, today announced the appointment of two new key positions to the Company’s air mobility team. Bob Waltz has joined Surf Air Mobility as the Vice President of Flight Operations, effective March 1, 2025. Linda MacAskill has joined Surf Air Mobility as the Director of System Operations Center, effective December 1, 2024.

Both Captain Waltz and Mrs. MacAskill will be located at Surf Air Mobility’s new air operations center (“AOC”) in Addison, TX, a suburb of Dallas, where the Company is actively hiring, including positions in Maintenance, Safety & Regulatory Compliance, Finance & Accounting, and Operations.

“As we execute on the second phase of our Transformation Plan – Optimization – Bob and Linda’s impressive track records and decades of aviation experience will be instrumental in achieving profitability in our air operations this year,” said Deanna White, CEO and COO of Surf Air Mobility. “I’m confident in their experience helping to run safe, reliable, and profitable air operations.”

About Bob Waltz – VP of Flight Operations

Captain Waltz joins Surf Air Mobility most recently from his role as Senior Director of Flight Operations at Sun Country Airlines, where as 119 Director of Operations he managed complex passenger, charter, and ACMI cargo operations. Prior to that, his distinguished career at Southwest Airlines included roles as Vice President of Flight Operations and 119 Chief Pilot, where he led flight safety initiatives, regulatory compliance, and pilot training programs. As Network Director, he orchestrated Southwest’s massive daily operation of 4,000+ flights and ~400,000 passengers, demonstrating his ability to manage large-scale aviation operations efficiently, all while serving as a B-737 Captain and Check Pilot.

Captain Waltz’s 30-year military career spans combat and combat support operations in the T-38, C-130, and other aircraft. Bob’s academic credentials include a Ph.D. in Aeronautical Science specializing in Safety Management Systems, complemented by his fellowship in the Royal Aeronautical Society. He currently serves as an adjunct professor at Embry Riddle University’s Boeing Center for Aviation and Aerospace Safety and is a senior advisor for the Advanced Air Mobility Institute, focusing on integrating new technologies into regional transportation.

At Surf Air Mobility, Captain Waltz will bring his extensive operational expertise to enhance flight operations across the Company’s network. His focus will include operational standardization, performance improvement, and the continued elevation of the Company’s safety culture. Captain Waltz’s background in managing large-scale operations will be instrumental as Surf Air Mobility continues to optimize its regional air service offerings.

About Linda MacAskill – Director of System Operations Center

Mrs. MacAskill joins Surf Air Mobility most recently from her role as Operations Manager at TransMedics Aviation. Prior to that, Mrs. MacAskill was the Director of Mission Control for JetSuite, where she directed the operations of JetSuite’s private charter aircraft services.

Mrs. MacAskill was the Maintenance Project Manager for Bombardier where she helped coordinate aircraft maintenance procedures and communications. Prior to that, she was Site Manager, Interiors for JetSet Aviation Interiors Inc., and Manager, Scheduling & Records for CAE.

Mrs. MacAskill spent the first 19 years of her career with Bombardier Flexjet as Director, Flight Operations Center where she supported operations for FAR Part 91, 91K, and 135 unscheduled and on-demand air carriers with a fleet from 85-100 business jets, directed schedules and logistics for 300+ crew members, and led a cross-functional team of dispatch, scheduling, maintenance, and customer support.

At Surf Air Mobility, Mrs. MacAskill will leverage her extensive operational background to enhance the Company’s operations. Her expertise in operational efficiency and coordination will support the Company’s commitment to reliable service and positive customer experiences. Her wealth of experience in managing complex aviation operations will contribute significantly to the Company’s transformation plan.