Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (Tata Power–DDL), a leading power utility supplying electricity to a populace of 7 million in North Delhi, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the India Smart Grid Forum (ISGF) to collaborate on a ground-breaking Vehicle–to–Grid (V2G) Technology Demonstration Project on 15th May 2024 in Delhi.

The MoU was signed by Mr. Gajanan S. Kale, Chief Executive Officer, Tata Power–DDL and Mr. Reji Kumar Pillai, President – India Smart Grid Forum in the presence of Mr. Praveen Agrawal, Chief HR & IR, Tata Power–DDL, Ms. Reena Suri, Executive Director – India Smart Grid Forum and Mr. Vivek Kumar- Manager, Technical Services, India Smart Grid Forum.

The Vehicle–to–Grid (V2G) Technology Demonstration pilot project aims to showcase the basics of how electric vehicles (EVs) can interact with the grid. This innovative project looks at reducing the carbon emission within the transportation and energy sectors.

The initiative aims to deep dive in the fundamentals of bi-directional energy supply between electric vehicles (EVs) and the grid. It will further explore the potential of EVs to provide essential grid services like frequency and voltage support, test their viability as backup power sources during outages, and examine the impact of bi-directional charging.

Additionally, the project will investigate how EVs can participate in the power market by storing electricity when prices are low and selling it back during peak hours. It will also test the feasibility of charging EVs with green electricity. This initiative represents a significant step towards innovative and sustainable energy solutions in Tata Power–DDL‘s service area.

Commenting upon the collaboration, Mr. Gajanan S. Kale, CEO, Tata Power–DDL said, “We are thrilled to join hands with India Smart Grid Forum on this innovative project. The initiative aligns perfectly with our commitment to promoting sustainable energy solutions and fostering a future-ready grid. The project holds immense potential to revolutionize the way we manage our power grids and integrate EVs seamlessly.” “This collaboration with Tata Power–DDL is a crucial step towards integrating EVs into the smart grid ecosystem. The project will not only showcase the technical capabilities of Vehicle–to–Grid (V2G) but also explore its commercial viability, paving the way for a more sustainable and efficient future. Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission, Central Electricity Authority and Tata Motors are observers of this demonstration project while the V2G technology partner is University of Delaware, USA. We are aligning different stakeholders in the project so that V2G compliant EVs will be launched in India soon as well as supporting regulations are also issued” said Mr. Reji Kumar Pillai, President, India Smart Grid Forum.

The collaboration highlights Tata Power–DDL‘s commitment to pioneering advanced energy solutions and supporting the development of a sustainable energy ecosystem.