Mumbai, 24th January: As Starbucks India marks its 100th store in Mumbai – where it began its journey 12 years ago – it unveils an exclusive merchandise collaboration with renowned couturier Anamika Khanna. This collection features a series of 16 tote bags showcasing Khanna’s signature design ethos, capturing the essence of coffee, connection and conversation set against the city’s iconic skylines, heritage and local culture.
Celebrating the unique pockets that define the city’s vibrant character, the collaboration beautifully captures the spirit of Mumbai, From the old-world charms of Fort’s historical architecture to Bandra’s street art and graffiti, Andheri’s relentless hustle and Mumbai’s status as the city of dreams, each design evokes a different feeling.
The Anamika Khanna + Starbucks tote bag collection is available across 16 key locations – Andheri, Bandra, Borivali, Chembur, Colaba, Fort, Juhu, Kandivali, Malad, Mulund, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Parel, Powai, Thane and Worli, offering customers a chance to own a piece of this artistic tribute to Mumbai.
The versatile tote bag in 16 designs features three handles, allowing you to carry it as a traditional bag, a tote, or a detachable crossbody and includes metal hooks for the detachable strap, and snap fasteners on all sides to reduce the overall size of the bag when needed. The interior is thoughtfully designed with two slip-in pockets for accessories and stationery, one slip-in pocket for an umbrella for the unexpected Mumbai rains or a bottle of water during the summers, and another zip-in pocket to securely carry your wallet and cards. Additionally, there’s a metal hook inside to keep your keys easily accessible.
“Starbucks milestone of 100 stores in Mumbai is a celebration that underscores the city’s love for coffee alongside the indomitable spirit of its people. Against the background of a vibrant culture, our collaboration with Anamika Khanna brings to life a merchandise collection that diverges into 16 customised creations. Each of which is inspired by a different neighbourhood of Mumbai, in its design language as well as essence, brought together by Anamika’s creative vision.” said Sushant Dash, CEO, TATA Starbucks.
Commenting on the collaboration, Anamika Khanna said, “Partnering with Starbucks to celebrate their 100-store milestone in Mumbai has been an exciting experience. We’ve designed these tote bags to reflect the vibrant energy and diverse cultures of Mumbai’s neighborhoods, with each design telling a story. Starbucks has revolutionized coffee culture in India, turning every cup into a shared moment and transforming how we experience coffee. This collaboration celebrates not just the city’s dynamic vibe, but also the community and conversations that Starbucks has brought to life. It’s a blend of creativity, culture, and coffee.”