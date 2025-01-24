Mumbai, 24th January: As Starbucks India marks its 100th store in Mumbai – where it began its journey 12 years ago – it unveils an exclusive merchandise collaboration with renowned couturier Anamika Khanna. This collection features a series of 16 tote bags showcasing Khanna’s signature design ethos, capturing the essence of coffee, connection and conversation set against the city’s iconic skylines, heritage and local culture.

Celebrating the unique pockets that define the city’s vibrant character, the collaboration beautifully captures the spirit of Mumbai, From the old-world charms of Fort’s historical architecture to Bandra’s street art and graffiti, Andheri’s relentless hustle and Mumbai’s status as the city of dreams, each design evokes a different feeling.

The Anamika Khanna + Starbucks tote bag collection is available across 16 key locations – Andheri, Bandra, Borivali, Chembur, Colaba, Fort, Juhu, Kandivali, Malad, Mulund, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Parel, Powai, Thane and Worli, offering customers a chance to own a piece of this artistic tribute to Mumbai.

The versatile tote bag in 16 designs features three handles, allowing you to carry it as a traditional bag, a tote, or a detachable crossbody and includes metal hooks for the detachable strap, and snap fasteners on all sides to reduce the overall size of the bag when needed. The interior is thoughtfully designed with two slip-in pockets for accessories and stationery, one slip-in pocket for an umbrella for the unexpected Mumbai rains or a bottle of water during the summers, and another zip-in pocket to securely carry your wallet and cards. Additionally, there’s a metal hook inside to keep your keys easily accessible.