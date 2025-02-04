Tatwa Technologies Celebrates 23rd Foundation Day, Unveils AI-First OmniAgent

Bhubaneswar: Tatwa Technologies Limited, a global leader in IT and ITES solutions, celebrated its 23rd Foundation Day with a grand event at its corporate headquarters in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. The event was digitally streamed across all delivery centers nationwide, bringing together over 3,000 employees and associates. A highlight of the celebration was the launch of AI-First OmniAgent, a groundbreaking conversational AI product developed under its AI division TatwaOration.AI.

The AI-First OmniAgent is India’s first multilingual, human-like AI agent capable of delivering context-aware, emotion-driven interactions. It is customizable with human-like traits such as humor, sarcasm, and empathy, making it a game-changer in global AI-driven customer engagement.

The Foundation Day event was inaugurated by Mr Jnan Dash, a leading name in the field of Information Technology as the Honourable Chief Guest. “I am amazed to see the progress of Tatwa over the last couple of decades. What keeps them ahead in the race is their eagerness to accept and adapt themselves to the fast changing technology”, opined Mr Dash, while speaking on the occasion.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Ayaskanta Mohanty, Managing Director of Tatwa Technologies Limited, said that, “This solution empowers businesses to deliver truly exceptional customer experiences that are both human-centered and highly efficient. AI-First OmniAgent is a step toward the future of digital transformation.”

Echoing similar sentiment, Mr. Tapendra N Senapati, Chief Executive Officer, emphasized the company’s continued focus on AI innovation. He said that, “Innovation is our DNA. With AI-First OmniAgent, businesses worldwide can redefine customer acquisition, service, and reputation in ways never imagined before.”

The AI-First OmniAgent received overwhelming enthusiasm during an exclusive sneak peek at the Taj City Centre, Gurgaon, where top CEOs, CXOs, and CIOs from India Inc. lauded its ability to deliver seamless, personalized, and hyper-efficient customer experiences.

Beyond technological advancements,Tatwa Technologies continues to drive positive social impact through employment, skill development, and sustainability efforts. 75% of its workforce hails from rural India, serving as primary earners for their families.. 65% of employees are women, with 72% being first-time job holders. Over 82,292 digitally skilled professionals trained in IT/ITES over 23 years. 96 digital skill training programs conducted annually to ensure global service readiness. Commitment to sustainability with 5,000+ trees planted, 12,000 health checkups, and 7,500 eye screenings conducted. The AI-First OmniAgent is designed to enhance customer engagement with natural, human-like conversations.Automate routine tasks, including query resolution and scheduling and Handle complex issues with context-aware, empathetic support.