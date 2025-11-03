Teach For India To Host High Impact ‘Entrepreneurship Conclave’ on 8th November in Bengaluru

Bengaluru 03rd November 2025: Teach For India, a non-profit championing educational equity, is hosting the ‘Entrepreneurship Conclave’ on 8th November in Bangalore. This unique event aims to bring over 100 social impact entrepreneurs, leaders from diverse segments, funders and investors under one roof. Entrepreneur Conclave promises to be an exceptional platform to collaborate, innovate and build impact-driven action toward solving India’s most pressing social challenges.

The day-long event is being organised in collaboration with two of its flagship entrepreneurship programs — InnovatED, which supports early-stage education entrepreneurs, and TFIx, an incubation program enabling local change-leaders to start contextual community-rooted fellowships. The Entrepreneurship Conclave is segmented into various sessions planned through the day ranging from pitching sessions to HNI’s, philanthropists for funding to upskilling workshops, networking sessions and more. The event is an outstanding opportunity for social impact leaders to harness the collective energy of India’s entrepreneurial community, driving change that reaches countless lives.

Shaheen Mistri, Founder & CEO, Teach For India, Mentor and Philanthropic Enabler, Ravichandar V. Chairman, Feedback Consulting, Anand Datta, Partner, Nexus Venture Partners, are some of the exceptional leaders and organisations who will be present at the event on 8th November in Bengaluru.