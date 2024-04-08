Techno India Group Revolutionizes Engineering Education with Techno National Joint Entrance Examination (TNJEE) 2024

Kolkata, 08th April, 2024: Techno India Group, a pioneer in technological education, is proud to announce the launch of the Techno National Joint Entrance Examination (TNJEE) 2024. This groundbreaking initiative marks a new era in engineering and technology education in India.

With a staggering 5 lakh alumni securing prestigious jobs globally, ranging from INR 4 lakh to 2 crore per annum, Techno India Group has established itself as a leader in producing skilled professionals for the ever-evolving technology industry.

Scheduled for April 12, 2024, TNJEE 2024 represents a commitment to address the global shortage of skilled human resources in technology and engineering, as highlighted in Korn Ferry’s report which estimates the shortage at 85 million.

Techno India University, known for its commitment to excellence, is enriching its curriculum to meet the demands of the modern workforce. The university is offering a diverse range of courses, including Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology, Engineering, Architecture, Nursing, Computer Application, Pharmacy, and more.

One of the key highlights of the program is the incorporation of NPTEL and SWAYAM online courses into the curriculum. Through the government’s Credit Transfer Scheme, students can seamlessly integrate these courses, providing them with greater flexibility and freedom in their educational journey.

Furthermore, Techno India University is introducing dual degree programs, empowering students to obtain two professional degrees concurrently, enhancing their competitiveness in the job market.

It is important to note that a 10% management quota is available as per Government of India norms.