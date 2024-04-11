Mumbai, India 11th April 2024: Tessolve has collaborated with NXP® Semiconductors to advance the productization of a mass-market digital connected cluster reference design based on NXP’s i.MX RT1170 crossover MCU, AW611 Wi-Fi/Bluetooth combo chip, KW45 Bluetooth LE smart access MCU and PF5103 multi-channel PMIC. This collaboration aims to deliver an industry-leading solution to OEMs, offering sophistication and ease of integration into vehicles with minimal customization requirements. By offering this product solution, Tessolve significantly streamlines the evaluation, development, and deployment processes for OEMs seeking to integrate cutting-edge digital cluster solutions into their vehicles. This synergy ultimately reduces complexity, costs, and time-to-market for OEMs.

Tessolve’s Digital Connected Cluster, powered by the NXP i.MX RT1170-based SMARC SoM, is tailored for the 2-wheeler and 3-wheeler market and boasts automotive compliance. Featuring a 5” display (upgradeable to 7”), NXP chipsets for BLE and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, multi-channel power management, and CAN interface, this complete solution is production-ready and primed for deployment.