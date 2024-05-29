Bengaluru, 29th May 2024: Committed to revolutionizing the flagship smartphone experience in the mid-range segment for GenZ trendsetters, POCO’s latest launched POCO F6 5G with Snapdragon® 8s Gen 3 Processor starts selling Pan India on Flipkart starting today.

The POCO F6 5G will be available in Titanium and Black, These prices are valid only on the first day of sale, inclusive of an INR 2000 discount on all leading banks’ credit, debit, and EMI transactions, plus an additional INR 2000 off with smartphone exchange. The device can also be purchased with no-cost EMI for up to 12 months at just INR 2166/month. Additionally, customers can enjoy a 1+1 year warranty exclusively on the first sale day.

Launched with the India debut of the most awaited Snapdragon® 8s Gen 3 processor, it ensures remarkable performance and responsiveness across various tasks, including gaming and multitasking. The device’s innovative Ice loop cooling technology, which is three times more efficient than traditional VC cooling methods, guarantees optimal performance even during heavy usage. The POCO F6 5G showcases a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and support for 68 billion+ colors, delivering stunningly vibrant visuals perfect for gaming, streaming, and everyday use.

When it comes to photography, the POCO F6 5G features a 50 MP Sony OIS+EIS camera, complemented by an 8MP ultra wide-angle camera, making it ideal for capturing wide landscapes and group photos. POCO F6 5G supports AI Image expansion, Magic eraser pro, AI Bokeh, Magic cutout and many more to experience. It also includes a 20MP Selfie Camera equipped with numerous photography features to enhance self-portraits. Moreover, AON (Always-On) debuts on the POCO F6 5G, introducing air gestures for controlling the content without touching the screen.

The POCO F6 5G offers rapid charging with its robust 90W Turbo Charging capability and comes with a 120W Inbox Charger. It uses a USB Type-C port and is energized by a 5000mAh (typ) Li-ion Polymer Battery, ensuring prolonged usage. Operating on Xiaomi HyperOS based on Android 14, the POCO F6 5G promises three major Android updates and four years of security updates, providing long-term support and enhanced functionality. The POCO F6 5G also features an in-display fingerprint sensor, allowing for secure and convenient unlocking of the device.

