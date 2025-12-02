TN’s five more products get GI tag

Chennai, Dec 2: Tamil Nadu has added five more products to its growing list of Geographical Indications (GI), highlighting the state’s deep-rooted artisanal traditions and agricultural diversity.

The newly-recognised items are the Woraiyur cotton sari, Kavindapadi nattu sakkarai (jaggery powder), Namakkal makkal pathirangal (soapstone cookware), the traditional Thooyamalli rice variety, and Ambasamudram choppu saman (wooden toys).

With this, Tamil Nadu’s GI portfolio has risen to 74 products, said Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) attorney P. Sanjai Gandhi, who filed the latest applications on behalf of various associations.

One of the newly certified products, the Woraiyur cotton sari, has its origin in the historic weaving clusters of Manamedu in Tiruchi district.

Crafted on the banks of the Cauvery, these saris are woven from cotton yarn sourced from Coimbatore and Rajapalayam, while the colour dyes are procured from Jayamkondam. Known for their lightness, durability, and intricate borders, the saris reflect a weaving culture that has thrived for generations.

Erode district’s Kavindapadi nattu sakkarai also earned recognition for its distinctiveness. Kavindapadi is a major jaggery-producing belt in the State, supported by extensive sugarcane cultivation fed by the Lower Bhavani Project canal.

The region’s signature jaggery powder is prepared by mechanically crushing sugarcane and slowly evaporating its juice, producing a pure, chemical-free sweetener widely used in homes and traditional sweets.

The traditional rice variety Thooyamalli, which translates to “pure jasmine”, is another addition to the GI list. A 135–140-day samba season rice known for its aroma, long grains, and resilience, Thooyamalli has been cultivated for decades.

The Tamil Nadu State Agricultural Marketing Board, supported by the NABARD Madurai Agri Business Incubation Forum, filed the application that has now secured the GI recognition.

Among the craft-based products, Namakkal’s famed makkal pathirangal – soapstone cookware popularly known as kalchatti – finally received the GI tag after a long journey.

The first application, filed by Tamil Nadu Handicrafts Development Corporation (Poompuhar), was later withdrawn in 2019.

A fresh application was submitted in 2022 by the Namakkal Stone Products Manufacturers and the MSME Technology Development Centre – Intellectual Property Facilitation Centre, leading to the successful certification this year.

Ambasamudram choppu saman, a traditional wooden toy craft with a history of more than 200 years, has also been recognised.

Originating in Tirunelveli district, these miniature kitchen sets, tables, chairs and play objects are handcrafted using indigenous timber such as Manjal Kadamba, teak and rosewood. The toys are valued for their cultural significance, craftsmanship and role in nurturing children’s imagination.

