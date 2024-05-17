Tom Stuker to Become United Airlines First 24 Million Miler

Newark, NJ, May 17, 2024 – On May 17, 2024, nearly 97 years to the day after Charles Lindbergh’s historic 33-hour flight from Roosevelt Field on Long Island, NY to Paris, France, Tom Stuker, a resident of Nutley, NJ, is set to become the first passenger to fly 24 million miles with United Airlines.

The milestone will be captured by Sleeping Bear Productions, in collaboration with members from the UA1KGSMM group, a community of United Airlines most elite frequent flyers. Tom Stuker’s journey reflects not just personal accomplishment but also a testament to modern aviation’s evolution and its profound impact on global travel.

The milestone crossing flight, UA 1398, will depart from Newark Liberty International Airport at 9:40 AM and is expected to arrive at San Francisco International Airport at 12:55 PM local time.

“We are thrilled to help celebrate Tom’s incredible milestone,” said Peter Barbounis, Managing Editor for Sleeping Bear Productions. “One man flying 24 million miles is a feat that should be recognized. This event underscores the remarkable advancements in not only aviation but also aviation safety.”

The documentary by Sleeping Bear Productions will provide an in-depth look at Stuker’s milestone flight, featuring interviews and behind-the-scenes footage. The collaboration with Evan Kontos of the UA1KGSMM group adds an extra layer of camaraderie and celebration among fellow travel enthusiasts.