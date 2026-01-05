GITAM University to Host International Conference on Future of Engineering Education

Bengaluru , Jan 05th: GITAM (Deemed to be University) a premier institution driving innovation through multidisciplinary education and impactful research, will be hosting the 13th International flagship Conference on Transformations in Engineering Education at the Bengaluru Campus between January 07th – 10th 2026. Based on the theme “Transforming Teaching and Learning Ecosystems in the AI-Driven World” the flagship event of The Indo Universal Collaboration For Engineering Education (IUCEE Foundation) in association with GITAM University, Bengaluru will provide a global platform for discussing innovative pedagogical practices and research aimed at improving the quality and effectiveness of engineering and higher education worldwide.

ICTIEE 2026 will be bringing together global experts and dedicated educators, who will showcase innovations, research, and best practices that ensure technology serves to enhance—not replace—the essential human touch in education. The conference will feature distinguished leaders from academic institutions and top companies such as Microsoft India, ABET, Accenture, Dassault Systems, Metaverse who will be offering attendees a valuable setting for deep discussions, professional growth, and key networking.

Commenting on the conference, Prof. Basavaraj Gundappa K, Pro Vice Chancellor GITAM University, Bengaluru & conference General Chair Said, “Our primary mission in engineering education is not just to teach current technology, but to cultivate minds that can invent the next one. As the AI-driven world accelerates, we must transform our classrooms from centers of information transfer to dynamic labs for human ingenuity.”

“Hosting this global event at the GITAM Bengaluru Campus allows us to lead a critical conversation: transforming our learning ecosystems to produce not just graduates, but adaptable innovators and ethical leaders who will shape the future of technology said, Krishna Vedula,IUCEE Foundation.

In conjunction with the ongoing conference, the The Indo Universal Collaboration For Engineering Education foundation (IUCEE) will also host its IUCEE Annual Student Forum 2026, at the GITAM Bengaluru campus which will provide students a platform to showcase collaboration, innovation and leadership. Based on the theme- Empowering Students in an AI-Driven World, the forum will foster student engagement in solving real-world problems while strengthening links between academia, industry, and the global IUCEE community.

The four day conference promises to be an essential catalyst, driving the urgent conversation on how engineering education must evolve to prioritize human ingenuity, critical thinking, and ethical leadership alongside accelerating technology. The anticipated participation of over 500 delegates solidifies ICTIEE 2026 as the definitive platform for shaping the future of learning in the AI-Driven World.