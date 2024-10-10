Top reasons why the study abroad trend will skyrocket in the coming years-Insight by Prodigy Finance

Studying abroad has become a trend among the new generation. More and more Gen Z students are opting to study overseas. According to data from Yocket, a record-breaking number of Indian students, approximately 750,000, left the country to pursue higher education overseas in 2022. The top destinations for these students during this period were Australia, Canada, and the United States of America.

Studying abroad offers numerous benefits, from receiving a top-notch education to gaining a deeper understanding of various cultures. It provides opportunities for students from different countries to come together, and develop the skills they need to cope with living far from home – like becoming fully independent and managing daily tasks like preparing meals, whether through takeout or by learning to cook with roommates.

Sonal Kapoor, Global Chief Commercial Officer at Prodigy Finance, said, “With the rise in students studying abroad, education loans are becoming a survival kit for these students. Not only does it help them to fund their dreams, but it also builds a sense of confidence in students when they get the loan, especially on their own, with no collateral or cosigner.

These students see the benefits later in their lives. They are more independent and manage to land their ideal job successfully or start their own start-up. One notable example from Prodigy is our student, Sagar Vasnani, who completed an MS in Engineering at Indiana University. He stated, “I come from a culture that emphasises collectivism. Pursuing my master’s degree in an individualistic country allowed me to discover my identity. I was able to change my career trajectory and grow my startup to be the #1 meditation app on Google Play Store”

There are many young entrepreneurs today. It’s not like in the past when many people were content with finishing their degrees, finding work, and settling down. This generation wants more. They want more out of life, whether it’s a high-quality education, landing their dream job, or starting their own business ventures. This new generation wants nothing but the best for themselves. They don’t just dream about it; they work hard to obtain international degrees, secure ideal jobs, or launch their businesses.

The ambition of the new generation is a testament to the changing landscape of success. We see many young, bright minds leading successful careers, and the big lesson we learn from them is that nothing is impossible. Anyone can transform their life and achieve anything they want; they just need to have a little courage to do it.