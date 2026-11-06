AFROTECH™ 2026 CONTINUES IN HOUSTON WITH HEALTHSTACK, AI INNOVATION AND COMMUNITY PROGRAMMING

Day 3 highlights include the launch of HealthStack, healthcare innovation discussions and fitness activations at Discovery Green.

HOUSTON, TX (November 6, 2026) – AfroTech 2026 continued yesterday in Houston, bringing together leaders across healthcare, technology, business and innovation for the second day of its 10th anniversary conference.

Wednesday’s programming highlighted the growing role of technology in healthcare, alongside opportunities for attendees to connect, learn and engage across industries.

Day 3 Highlights Included:

HealthStack Conference: AfroTech’s two-day healthcare innovation experience continued at the Marriott, bringing together leaders to explore clinical AI, digital health, MedTech, healthcare access and innovation.

AfroTech’s two-day healthcare innovation experience continued at the Marriott, bringing together leaders to explore clinical AI, digital health, MedTech, healthcare access and innovation. HealthStack Opening Programming: Sessions examined clinical trust, healthcare innovation and the role of technology in transforming medicine.

Sessions examined clinical trust, healthcare innovation and the role of technology in transforming medicine. [solidcore] x AfroTech Pop-Up: Attendees participated in a morning fitness experience at Discovery Green.

Attendees participated in a morning fitness experience at Discovery Green. Cyber Warfare and Its Impact on Every Industry: Leaders explored cybersecurity challenges and the implications of AI-enabled threats.

Leaders explored cybersecurity challenges and the implications of AI-enabled threats. MedTech Innovation Roundtable: Industry leaders discussed the challenges and opportunities involved in bringing medical innovations from prototype to market.

The conference continues today with the inaugural Executive Policy Breakfast, Smart Cities programming, the conclusion of HealthStack and the Blavity House Party Block Party at Discovery Green.