DiscoverCars.com Introduces New “No Deposit” Booking Option

New feature allows drivers to hire a car without a physical credit card or security deposit, removing friction from the rental desk experience.

Global car rental comparison and booking site DiscoverCars.com is changing the car rental landscape with its new “No Deposit” product, giving drivers a smoother experience with no funds blocked and no physical credit card required at pickup. DiscoverCars.com now gives customers the option to hire a car without a security deposit from participating partners.

Traditionally, security deposits require the primary driver to bring a physical credit card in their own name with sufficient funds to the rental desk. This can affect couples or families traveling together if the primary driver doesn’t have their own credit card available. Drivers may also be caught out if they only have a virtual card, debit card, or prepaid card with them, as these options would not be accepted. The deposit is then typically released within a maximum of 21 days of returning the car, leaving drivers waiting for the return of their funds.

DiscoverCars.com helps drivers choose the right hire car for them with over 1000 partners to pick from across 164 countries. The “No Deposit” product makes it easier for drivers to find a provider that fits their needs, and helps make hiring a car a viable option for a wider range of customers.

Ori Gal, Head of Product at global car rental comparison and booking site DiscoverCars.com, comments:

“Our new “No Deposit” product removes a barrier that may be putting some drivers off hiring a car, so we’re really pleased to make it available to our customers. It takes the hassle out of picking up your hire car, with one less thing to worry about. When asked to rate the efficiency of the rental agents and how long it took them to pick up their car, our customers who chose the “No Deposit” option rated the experience 9 out of 10, compared to the average rating of 8.8.

“We’re seeing a lot of demand for this product. We receive many booking inquiries a day as a global car rental comparison site, and in some popular locations, “No Deposit” accounted for over 40% of our confirmed bookings over a 30-day period.

“Standard security deposits can lead to funds being held up for weeks at a time. This product makes the booking experience faster and easier, and means drivers won’t be met with an unpleasant surprise at the car hire desk after thinking they’d already paid for everything in full.”