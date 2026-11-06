US Rocket Company Targets Launch From Sutherland Spaceport

Scotland could become the first European launch site in LEAP’s global network for moving critical payloads anywhere on Earth, or into orbit, within minutes

BROOMFIELD, CO and INVERNESS, SCOTLAND – 6th Nov 2026 – LEAP, a Colorado-based company developing mass-producible launch vehicles and a distributed global space logistics network, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) to develop recurring launch operations at a launch site in Sutherland, located on Scotland’s northern mainland.

LEAP is building a dual-use logistics network to move critical payloads anywhere on Earth within minutes, as well as a core service to take small satellites into orbit. Sutherland could become the network’s first launch site outside of the USA, giving LEAP a base from which to serve European customers while supporting the development of sovereign launch capability in the UK.

Operations are proposed to begin with LEAP’s Bullfrog vehicle, which was recently tested in the Mojave Desert, before progressing to its Bighorn suborbital, point-to-point and orbital missions, with the long-term goal of establishing a recurring launch cadence from Sutherland. LEAP CEO Chris Beckman stated, “We’re not just building a rocket. We’re building a global logistics network, and a network needs launch sites wherever customers require them. Sutherland is an ideal starting point for a network that begins in Europe, and HIE shares our ambition to make recurring spaceflight from Scotland real.”

Under the MOU, the two organisations intend to establish a dedicated launch development workstream focused on creating a practical pathway for LEAP launches.

Rather than relying on a small number of launch sites, LEAP pairs mass-produced vehicles with modular factories and transportable launch equipment, so it can add capacity and deploy its services wherever they are required globally. Each LEAP factory is designed to build more than 30 vehicles a year. The discussions with UK stakeholders are therefore also covering a broader LEAP presence in the Highlands and Islands, including potential manufacturing and test activity, supply chain engagement, local recruitment and skills development, university partnerships, and infrastructure support. This could create opportunities for businesses across the region to participate in LEAP’s developing launch and logistics network.

David Oxley, Director of Strategic Projects at HIE, said: “The Highlands and Islands region continues to have a central role in growing the UK space sector. There’s worldwide demand for modern launch facilities and Sutherland is perfectly positioned to be used by a range of companies and help establish Scotland as a major centre of European spaceflight. Since acquiring the assets of Sutherland Spaceport Ltd in August, we have been engaging with the market and exploring options for next steps that will aim to deliver high-quality career opportunities and other benefits for the local community.

“This MOU with LEAP is a significant step forward for the site and we look forward to building a productive and mutually beneficial partnership as we continue to develop our plans for Sutherland.”

The Memorandum of Understanding establishes a framework for collaboration and, while non-binding, is the latest sign that LEAP is strongly considering the UK as its European headquarters. The firm previously announced its intention to explore operations in the UK during Space-Comm Glasgow in 2025 and has since visited Edinburgh, Glasgow, Machrihanish and sites around Inverness to engage with the Scottish space ecosystem, as well as holding discussions with the UK Space Agency, Civil Aviation Authority, Scottish Government and commercial players from the wider UK supply chain.

The Scottish Government’s Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Tourism and Transport, Stephen Flynn, said: “This Memorandum of Understanding is good news for Scotland’s space sector and in particular for businesses and communities in the Highlands and Islands, bringing renewed impetus to unlocking the exciting economic potential of the Sutherland Spaceport.

“I look forward to this agreement playing its part in establishing a strong platform with which to deliver an exciting long-term vision for the spaceport while advancing Scotland’s role and status within the international space industry.”

Representatives of Sutherland’s local community met LEAP during the most recent visit, with Chair of the Melness Crofters Estate, Dorothy Pritchard, commenting “Melness Crofters Estate is delighted to welcome LEAP as a potential launch operator at Sutherland and one that we believe shares our belief in the potential of both Sutherland Spaceport and the communities surrounding it. Their vision, enthusiasm and commitment around this demonstrates an understanding that a successful spaceport will create opportunities beyond launches alone.”

Pritchard added, “We believe their presence here will be an important step towards establishing a thriving and sustainable spaceport that can bring long term benefits to Sutherland and the UK’s growing space industry. Alongside other UK launch sites, both developed and emerging, an operational Sutherland Spaceport will become an integral part of a resilient and diverse UK launch ecosystem, securing the UK position within the global space economy, something we welcome and support. Melness Crofters Estate looks forward to seeing the spaceport become a driver of economic opportunity.”

It should be noted that any future launch operations or commercial commitments will remain subject to technical assessment, regulatory approval and final commercial agreements.

“This MOU is a welcome demonstration of Scotland’s attractiveness not only as a launch location, but as a place to build and grow space operations. Our combination of launch infrastructure, an innovative and highly capable supply chain, and strong connections across the wider UK and European space ecosystem gives LEAP a compelling platform for growth. The potential for new jobs, investment, and supply chain opportunities could deliver real economic value for communities in the Highlands and Islands, and for businesses across Scotland. Space Scotland looks forward to supporting the relationship as it develops and helping to ensure that the opportunities it creates extend across Scotland’s space community.”

Dr Natasha Nicholson, CEO, Space Scotland