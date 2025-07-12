transcosmos Honored with Dark Blue Ribbon for Sapporo City Donation

transcosmos received Medal with Dark Blue Ribbon and certificate of appreciation for its donation to Sapporo city

Tokyo, Japan, July 12, 2025: transcosmos is honored to announce that on June 23, 2025, the company received a prestigious Medal with Dark Blue Ribbon and a certificate of appreciation from Sapporo City at a ceremony held at the Sapporo City Hall for donations made in 2023 and 2024, respectively, using the corporate version of furusato nozei, a Japanese hometown tax donation program. The Medal with Dark Blue Ribbon is awarded to individuals and corporations that have made exceptionally generous financial contributions to the national government, local governments, and public entities.

At the ceremony, Seitaro Design, inc. (CEO: Seitaro Yamazaki) also received a certificate of appreciation for its donation made in support of Sapporo City’s Digital Transformation (DX) Reskilling Business for Persons with Disabilities.

At the ceremony

Right: Mr. Katsuhiro Akimoto, Mayor of Sapporo City

Left: Hiroyuki Kohara, Corporate Officer & Administration Division Manager, transcosmos

transcosmos entered Sapporo City in 1980. Today, the company provides CX services including contact centers and digital marketing and BPO services with approximately 6,500 members across 15 locations in the city. transcosmos strongly agrees with Sapporo City’s policy—support persons with disabilities and carry forward initiatives to help promote such individuals in living independently. transcosmos made the donation to demonstrate the company’s commitment to support Sapporo City government’s initiatives in the community where many of its employees live and work, and to express its gratitude to the government for supporting its business over the years.

The donation to Sapporo City will be used for an advanced ICT skills training course for persons with disabilities working at private companies to help them acquire skills for creating corporate websites, programming, etc. under the DX Reskilling Business for Persons with Disabilities, a job assistance program run by Sapporo City. Taking this opportunity, transcosmos co-creates services that promote the employment of persons with disabilities and ultimately contribute to the creation of a sustainable society.

The corporate version of furusato nozei is Japan’s hometown tax donation system launched in the fiscal year 2016. The system is designed to enable companies to support local governments’ regional revitalization efforts. With the system, corporate tax filers who make donations to approved regional donation plans will be able to claim a tax credit against corporate, enterprise, and inhabitants taxes in addition to taking a deduction from corporate tax. transcosmos has used the system and made donations to support various initiatives led by local governments, including the 2016 Kumamoto Earthquake Memorial Museum—A Corridor of Memories, a museum in Kumamoto prefecture; KUMAMOTO VOLTERS, a professional basketball team in the prefecture operated by Kumamoto Basketball Co., Ltd.; Scholarship Repayment Support Project for the Creation of HINATA, a project run by Miyazaki Prefecture; and Miyagi Coastal Project (Miyagi Coastal Forest Restoration Project), a project Miyagi Prefecture is working on.

Committed to our purpose of expanding our social impact as a business and ultimately maximize the well-being of society as a whole through solving social challenges, we, transcosmos, are engaging in meaningful business activities to become a Sustainable Transformation (SX) Partner for all. Not only as its initiative to promote SDGs but also to show its sincere gratitude for employees and the municipalities where they live, transcosmos will continue to assist initiatives led by local governments by utilizing the corporate version of Japan’s hometown tax donation program, the furusato nozei.