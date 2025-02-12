Turkish Technic and IndiGo Strengthens Partnership for Airbus A320neo Fleet

Bengaluru, 12th February 2025: Turkish Technic, one of the leading aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) providers worldwide, and IndiGo, India’s largest airline, have signed an agreement during MRO Middle East 2025, covering the redelivery checks of IndiGo’s 10+ Airbus A320neo aircraft. The companies are also in advanced stages of discussions for another agreement covering the Landing Gear Overhaul operations of carrier’s Airbus A320neo fleet.

As part of the agreement, Turkish Technic will provide redelivery check operations at Turkish Technic Istanbul Ataturk and Sabiha Gokcen Airport facilities. Leveraging decades of experience under its belt, Turkish Technic will streamline the redelivery checks of the aircraft, ensuring seamless and timely redelivery operations.

Regarding the agreement, Mikail Akbulut, CEO and Board Member of Turkish Technic, stated: “We are delighted to bolster our long-standing partnership with IndiGo, building on the various maintenance services we provided for them over the years. This new agreement not only reflect IndiGo’s confidence in our services but also highlight our jointly shared commitment to elevating Indian aviation to new heights. We will ensure the highest standards of redelivery services for their Airbus A320neo fleet.” Commenting on the continuation of the partnership, Isidre Porqueras, COO of IndiGo said: “We are pleased to continue and further strengthen our partnership with Turkish Technic. We are convinced of their team’s exhaustive technical expertise, dedicated support and swift response time that will play a key role in further enhancing our operational efficiency.”

With the continuation of their strategic collaboration, Turkish Technic and IndiGo reaffirm their commitment to safety, reliability, and operational excellence in aviation. This strong partnership is a testament to Turkish Technic’s position as a trusted solution partner for carriers worldwide.