TVS Motor Company Unveils The Next Gen TVS RT-XD4 Engine Platform: Scripts The Future

TVS Motor Company (TVSM) – a leading global automaker operating in the two and three-wheeler segment – unveiled its next-gen TVS RT-XD4 engine platform on Day 1 of TVS MotoSoul 4.0. The TVS RT-XD4 is a new, transformative innovation that takes inspiration from the company’s racing heritage over decades. The platform delivers thrilling performance, unmatched refinement and precision, for a very comfortable ride.

Announcing the new engine platform, Sudarshan Venu, Managing Director, TVS Motor Company, said, “The TVS RT-XD4 is a major milestone, the result of our focus on creating unique, compelling, TVS-kind of riding experience. Conceptualised, designed and developed in-house, at our R&D Centre in Hosur, the TVS RT-XD4 is a demonstration of our engineering and research capability. Over the last several years, TVSM has been setting benchmarks in riding excellence, made possible by decades of exposure to the race track, extensive user insights, ahead-of-the-curve investments, and robust tech and digital capability. We will continue to bring about mobility solutions that can transform the quality of life of people across the world.”

The TVS RT-XD4 engine platform delivers racing thrill via 4 Dual Technologies:

Dual Overhead Cams with downdraft port that delivers high revs and superior peak performance Dual oil pump with split chamber crankcase that delivers optimum lubrication and all-range torque. Dual cooling jacket cylinder head with water jacket on top and oil jacket below that further increases cooling, to increase performance output. Dual breather system that effectively prevents oil contamination and reduces oil consumption, for consistent performance over long duration.

The engine comes with other features for refined performance and rider comfort:

Plasma spray-coating

Superior thermal/heat management

High inertia shell bearing crankshaft

Helical gear driven balancer system

This new-gen platform delivers high efficiency, while supporting ethanol-blended fuels, reduced emissions, and enhanced reliability.

Key Features of the TVS RT-XD4 300 Engine: the first engine on the new platform.

Displacement: 299.1 cc, single-cylinder, forward-inclined engine

Power Output: 35 PS @ 9,000 rpm, with 28.5 Nm torque @ 7,000 rpm

Cooling System: Liquid-cooled with dual cooling (water and oil jackets)

6 Speed gear box

Ride-by-wire throttle system

Assist and Slipper clutch

Day 1 of TVS MotoSoul 4.0: A day of unique experiences, adventure and Records.

Day 1 of TVS MotoSoul 4.0 was a thrilling showcase of creativity, community, camaraderie and a celebration of engineering excellence. Custom motorcycle builds took center stage, with three extraordinary creations based on the TVS Apache RTR 310 and TVS RONIN, crafted in collaboration with Smoked Garage (Indonesia) and TVS Motor Factory Team (India). Dirt Track Races, Stunt Competitions, Obstacle Races, Slow Bike Races and Flat Track Training sessions kept the riders engrossed. The creatively inclined, gravitated more towards the center stage to see artist performances, moto-art booths, caricatures and tattoo art, push-up competitions, game rooms and musical performances.

Vimal Sumbly, Head Business – Premium, TVS Motor Company said, “TVS MotoSoul 4.0 is a celebration of everything we stand for, as a premium motorcycle brand — creativity, innovation, and the rider spirit. Aside of our revolutionary performance engine platform that we unveiled, this year’s event also marks the assimilation of different cultures, biker communities and varied art forms. The showcase of custom motorcycles from some of the best builders in the industry, is a personal favourite. With captivating activities, thrilling racing formats, and electrifying performances, MotoSoul 4.0 sets the standard for motorcycling events.”

Adding to the excitement, TVS Motosoul 4.0 celebrated a record-breaking 6,300-kilometer ride on the Golden Quadrilateral, atop the TVS NTORQ. Two accomplished riders – Syed Asif Ali and Shamin Khan – now have recognition from the Asia Book of Records for achieving the feat.

The day was packed with dynamic experiences, including panel discussions, freestyle acts, interactive zones, and electrifying performances by Kalamkaar and DJs Akthar & Clement, setting the tone for the festival.