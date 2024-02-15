U.S.-India Business Council Launches AI Task Force, Boosting Leadership in Artificial Intelligence

February 14, 2024: Washington, D.C. – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s U.S.-India Business Council (USIBC) is pleased to announce the inauguration of its AI Task Force (AI-TF), a pivotal step in aligning U.S. and Indian leadership on artificial intelligence (AI). Under the auspices of USIBC, the AI-TF will advance AI concepts and principles, drive multistakeholder processes, and promote the development and commercialization of AI technologies. The AI-TF builds on the Chamber of Commerce’s AI principles and endorsement of the OECD’s recommendations on AI.

USIBC President Ambassador Atul Keshap stated, “As we embark on this transformative journey with the establishment of the AI-TF under USIBC’s leadership, our strategic focus is clear. The AI-TF is a game-changer, especially needed amid the rapidly evolving landscape of artificial intelligence. Through this initiative, we seek to harness the immense potential of AI, propelling competitiveness in both U.S. and Indian economies and our citizen-led societies. Together, we look forward to shaping a future where AI is a catalyst for progress, bringing forth advancements that uphold our shared values and democratic principles, and drives economic prosperity for both our great democracies.”

The Committee’s industry leaders include Kamal Ahluwalia, President at Ikigai Labs; and Todd Skinner, President of International at TransUnion; alongside USIBC Board Chairman and Executive Vice Chairman of Nasdaq, Ed Knight. “The creation of USIBC’s AI-TF is major step toward fostering a deeper partnership on the most innovative and transformative technologies of our time,” said Knight. “The Task Force will encourage a principled approach to AI adoption, ensuring that these transformative technologies can be harnessed in a manner that is safe and secure. The USIBC looks forward to continued discussions with the U.S. and India as we help bolster our countries’ AI leadership.”