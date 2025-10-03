UAE-Based BNW Developments Launches La Perla, Redefining Coastal Living on Al Marjan Island

Dubai, UAE, 3rd October 2025: BNW Developments and Pearl Residences have officially unveiled La Perla, a premium beachfront development offering residents a distinctive blend of ultra-luxurious island living and architectural elegance, in Ras Al Khaimah. Strategically located on the View Island of Al Marjan, the project is inspired by the natural beauty and brilliance of a pearl. Thoughtfully designed for expansive, nature-integrated living, La Perla features garden courtyards, flowing balconies, and high ceilings. Each element is crafted as a tribute to refined coastal design aiming to redefine contemporary island living in the region.

The launch comes at a pivotal moment for Ras Al Khaimah’s real estate market. According to Stirling Hospitality Advisors’ RAK Investment Pulse report, the emirate recorded a 9% rise in tourism revenues and a 6% increase in visitor arrivals in the first half of the year. With the much-anticipated Wynn Resort poised to further boost property values, La Perla is strategically positioned to offer strong capital appreciation in the years ahead.

Pearl Development and BNW joined forces in May 2024, forming a partnership rooted in a shared vision for Marjan Island and the wider Ras Al Khaimah market. Both companies are aligned in strategy and approach, committed to elevating the emirate’s real estate landscape. Together, they promise not only timely delivery, but a standard that exceeds client expectations in every aspect of design, quality, and execution.

As a forward-thinking company delivering high-end developments across Ras Al Khaimah and Dubai, BNW Developments brings unique value to the region’s property landscape. Co-founded by Ankur Aggarwal, a finance and investment expert, and Vivek Anand Oberoi, a renowned actor and philanthropist, BNW is dedicated to redefining modern luxury through innovation, global design, and long-term value creation.

La Perla comprises of a limited collection of 57 residences, including 4 three-bedroom, 23 two-bedroom, and 30 one-bedroom apartments. Set for handover in Q4 2027, the development presents an exciting opportunity for buyers to take advantage of Al Marjan Island’s evolution into one of the UAE’s foremost luxury destinations.

Crafted with an international sensibility, La Perla’s material palette is a blend of stone, glass, and textured finishes, engineered to withstand the coastal climate while evoking a sense of timeless elegance. The building’s terraced form is shaped to capture natural light throughout the day, while offering sweeping views of the surrounding sea and skyline.

BNW Developments was founded on Ankur Aggarwal’s vision to merge financial expertise with real estate innovation. Together with Vivek Anand Oberoi, the duo has emerged as a dynamic force in the industry, delivering purpose-led, design-forward developments across the UAE.