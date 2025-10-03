VBJ Since 1900 Unveils The Grand Jhumka Festival

Mumbai, 03rd October 2025: VBJ Since 1900 (Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers), India’s most trusted heirloom jewellery brand, proudly announces the launch of its first-ever Jhumka Festival—a month-long celebration of design and tradition, running from October 1 to October 31, 2025.

Rooted in South Indian heritage yet reimagined for today’s woman, the VBJ Jhumka Festival showcases an extraordinary curation of gold, diamond, and silver jhumkas that embody the diverse expressions of Indian femininity. The collection spans temple-inspired heritage silhouettes, statement and occasion-ready creations, diamond-studded profiles, and petite “baby jhumkas” crafted for ultra-lightweight sophistication. Designed for Gen Z buyers, working professionals, and seasoned connoisseurs alike, every piece strikes a fine balance between accessibility, versatility and elegance. The lightweight range is thoughtfully aligned with market trends, making it both aspirational and accessible.

As a fifth-generation family-run brand, VBJ takes pride in its historic legacy, most notably as the makers of the Sengol (sceptre) – a sacred symbol of India’s democratic traditions, rediscovered after 72 years and now enshrined in the new Parliament beside the Speaker’s chair. The Jhumka Festival continues this legacy, honouring the timeless beauty and enduring versatility of one of India’s most iconic jewellery forms.

Speaking on the launch, Amarendran Vummidi, Managing Partner, VBJ Since 1900, said, “For 125 years, VBJ has honoured India’s jewellery traditions while evolving with changing times. This festival elevates the jhumka from a staple to a hero piece – crafted for movement, identity, and expression.” Jithendra Vummidi, Managing Partner, VBJ Since 1900, added, “A jhumka is more than an ornament – it holds memory, character, and emotion. With this festival, we celebrate a form that resonates across generations, offering timelessness with relevance.”

With standout craftsmanship that includes South Indian close settings, coloured stone accents, motion-friendly tassel designs, and weight-optimised forms, the collection blends luxury with everyday wearability. Adding a playful, nostalgic touch, the campaign tagline “Jhumka gira re…VBJ ke bazaar mein” connects across generations with charm and wit.

The VBJ Jhumka Festival Collection will be available at all VBJ stores and online, with select customisation options continuing the brand’s tradition of excellence and bespoke service.