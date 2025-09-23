Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal Shares Insights on Entrepreneurship and the Power of Persistence

In a recent social media post, Vedanta Chairman Mr. Anil Agarwal shared the untold story behind his entry into distressed asset acquisition, demonstrating how relentless curiosity can transform into business success.

He recounted how, early in his career, he relentlessly sought guidance from Mr. Malvankar, a court receiver handling distressed companies, asking a simple question: “Sir, how do you buy a bankrupt company?” Despite being ignored initially and facing skepticism from others, his determination eventually earned him insights that shaped his business journey.

Mr. Agarwal learned to look beyond surface problems, connecting with banks, lawyers, engineers, and factory staff to understand the true state of struggling businesses. His first major opportunity came through Shamsher Sterling Cable Company, which marked the start of his path in turning challenges into opportunities.

“I realised that true learning isn’t handed to you. You have to go out and earn it,” Mr. Agarwal emphasized, sharing his philosophy with aspiring entrepreneurs.

His advice to those starting their entrepreneurial journey remains simple yet powerful: “Start by asking. Because the right kind of zidd? It can change your life.”

Through this personal narrative, Mr. Agarwal highlighted how intelligent persistence, fearless questioning, and the willingness to appear foolish in pursuit of knowledge can unlock extraordinary opportunities where others see only obstacles.