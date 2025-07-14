VIAN Properties announces the launch of their latest residential project, VIAN MRIDA

Hyderabad, 14th July, 2025: In a landmark moment for the Hyderabad real estate landscape, VIAN Properties Private Limited hosted a spectacular Channel Partners Meet at Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel, Banjara Hills, to announce the launch of their latest extraordinary residential project, VIAN MRIDA.

The event marked the official unveiling of the collaborative project between VIAN Properties & Ira Reality, two trusted names in the industry, now united as Ira Vian Properties Private Limited. This partnership brings together a shared vision, combined strengths, and a deep commitment to building exceptional communities, beginning with Vian Mrida.

The event was graced by the presence of key leadership from VIAN Properties Private Limited including Mr. Arun Jupally, Mr. Surendranath Kanchi and Mr. Sai Saravana Vaddula. Their insights and collective vision reinforced the company’s mission to deliver quality-driven, future-ready homes that align with the aspirations of modern Indian families.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Arun Jupally shared his vision for the future of Vian, “We understand the value of homebuyers. These are people who have worked hard for their money and deserve the best. Our goal is not just to provide them with a house, but to offer a better life with dignity, comfort, and joy. We are committed to serving the middle class and upper middle class, which is why we’ve collaborated with the best consultants in the industry. Every square foot of Vian Mrida reflects the trust and respect every homebuyer deserves. In Kollur, there is no other project like this. This is the first project in the area to feature an Infinity swimming pool of this scale at 280 feet above the ground level, setting a new benchmark in the market. We’re also envisioning a bold future, to build 10,000 homes over the next five years and create communities that people are proud to belong to.”

Vian Mrida, a RERA approved project, is located in the rapidly developing neighbourhood of Kollur. It represents a distinctive blend of innovative architecture, modern lifestyle amenities, and excellent connectivity. It is also South India’s first stepped elevation project, offering a visually striking structure with practical functionality. The name Mrida symbolises soil and divine feminine energy. It reflects the grounding presence of the earth and is also a synonym for Maa Durga, the Goddess of Power. It signifies the Mrida Chakra, one of the seven essential energy centres of the human body.

Spanning 2.62 acres, the project features a single iconic tower with 356 premium apartments in 2 and 3 BHK configurations. The G+32 floor structure offers expansive 270-degree views with its stepped Elevation in a single tower, 8 Feet wide balconies, and 10 Feet corridors, ensuring ample natural light and ventilation. With two levels of parking and seamless 100 Feet road access, the design prioritises convenience without compromising on comfort. The clubhouse in 4 Levels and 40,000 sq. ft. of curated lifestyle amenities serve the diverse needs of residents of all ages.

Strategically located near the Financial District and Neo Polis, top-tier educational institutions, hospitals, and major arterial roads, Vian Mrida is set to redefine the standards of residential living in Hyderabad’s most promising suburban growth zone.

The Channel Partners Meet witnessed the enthusiastic participation of 125 esteemed channel partners and stakeholders. From an in-depth project presentation to an engaging evening of networking and celebration, the event generated a wave of excitement for the journey ahead, not just for Vian Mrida, but for the ambitious pipeline of future projects.

Vian Properties extended heartfelt gratitude to their channel partners, whose support and belief have been the cornerstone of their success. The company reaffirmed its commitment to nurturing lasting relationships, built on trust, shared success, and long-term growth.

With Vian Mrida, the path toward redefining extraordinary living has only just begun.