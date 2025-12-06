VIAVI and QNu Labs Partner to Accelerate Quantum-Safe Network Security

Dec 6th: Viavi Solutions Inc. and QNu Labs, a global leader in hybrid quantum cybersecurity solutions, today announced a strategic partnership to develop cutting-edge quantum security and advanced network intelligence technologies. These collaborative R&D programs represent the first phase in the creation of a global industry consortium to foster open collaboration and accelerate quantum-safe communication across multiple industries and research organizations.

As quantum-safe technologies develop, it becomes crucial to ensure architectures and system deployments operate with maximum resilience, security, efficiency, and real-world reliability. This is particularly important at the optical layer, where quantum technologies intersect with physical infrastructure. In many cases, the challenge is to transform quantum science, especially quantum optics, from experimental setups into reliable, field-ready solutions.

The transition from traditional security architectures to quantum-resilient systems involves the deployment of quantum physics-based technologies such as quantum key distribution (QKD), quantum random number generation (QRNG), and advanced post-quantum cryptography (PQC) in hybrid configurations.

Under the partnership, VIAVI and QNu will deliver defined test cases and badging mechanisms for quantum-safe technologies, including standalone PQC, QKD, QRNG, and hybrid PQC/QKD systems. The partnership will provide a solutions framework for enterprises, telecom operators, banking, aerospace, defense, government, and research organizations worldwide.

Additionally, the collaboration will develop detailed specifications and reference architectures to guide the deployment of quantum-safe communications. This includes the definition of functional and performance testing standards and the integration of quantum-safe algorithms across the core, RAN, transport, edge, and cloud network layers. By following these frameworks, organizations can ensure seamless compatibility with existing classical and hybrid infrastructures and build trust through certification and badging programs.

The alliance will advocate for harmonized global approaches to quantum-safe readiness that align with NIST PQC recommendations, ETSI, and other international quantum-safe efforts. These initiatives will encourage joint research in crypto-agility, crypto-readiness, PQC resilience, QKD scalability, and quantum-secure orchestration.