Vistara Celebrates Ninth Anniversary With a Network-wide Sale

Bengaluru, 10 January 2024: Vistara, India’s finest full-service carrier and a joint venture of the Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, today, announced a network-wide (domestic and international), Anniversary Special Sale as it marks the completion of nine of years of its operations. Bookings under the sale are open starting 00:01 hours on 09 January 2024 until 23:59 hours on 11 January 2024 for travel until 30 September 2024 (blackout dates apply). This celebratory sale, applicable across all three of its cabins, is Vistara’s way of celebrating its anniversary with its customers.

Vistara completes a magnificent year filled with key milestones, achievements and recognitions making it one of the best years in the history of the airline. Some of the most significant highlights of Vistara’s ninth year of operations include operating India’s first wide-body aircraft on a long-haul route using SAF, flying over 50 million customers since inception, being named the 16th best airline in the world at the 2023 World Airline Awards by Skytrax. In the year 2023, Vistara launched five new destinations – Dammam, Mauritius, Hong Kong, Bali and Doha. We also inaugurated new international routes namely Mumbai-London Heathrow, Mumbai-Frankfurt and Delhi-Male. Additionally, the airline introduced several domestic routes including Mumbai-Manohar International Airport (Goa), Bengaluru-Manohar International Airport (Goa), Hyderabad- Manohar International Airport (Goa), Mumbai-Cochin, Mumbai-Trivandrum, Guwahati-Dibrugarh, Bengaluru-Port Blair.

Mr. Vinod Kannan, Chief Executive Officer, Vistara, said, “As we complete nine years of operations today, we are proud of the remarkable journey we have had so far and humbled by all the love from our customers that shaped it. We have been able to achieve a lot in a short span of time. This has only been possible due to the continued trust of our customers and the commitment of every employee at Vistara. I would like to express my gratitude to all our stakeholders who have supported us throughout these years and hope they continue doing so moving forward as well.”

Bookings under the sale are now open on Vistara’s website, iOS and Android mobile apps, at Vistara’s Airport Ticket Offices (ATOs), through the airline’s call centre, Online Travel Agencies (OTAs), and through travel agents. Direct channel discounts, corporate discounts/soft benefits will not apply on these promotional fares, and vouchers cannot be used for these bookings. The fares depend on route and distance travelled, while the seats available on sale are limited and available strictly on a first-come, first-served basis.

Vistara is India’s highest-rated airline on Skytrax and TripAdvisor, and it has been the winner of several ‘Best Airline’ awards, besides being lauded for world-class cabin cleanliness and upholding high safety standards. The only Indian carrier to feature amongst World’s Top 20 Airlines, Vistara has been named ‘16th Best Airline’ globally, while also being recognised as the ‘Best Airline in India and South Asia’ for the third time in a row, ‘Best Airline Staff in India and South Asia’ for the fifth consecutive year, ‘Best Cabin Crew in India and South Asia’ for the third time in a row and ‘Best Business Class Airline in India and South Asia’ for the second time in a row at the coveted World Airline Awards 2023 by Skytrax. Vistara also received the ch-aviation Asia’s Third Youngest Airline Fleet award for the second consecutive year.