Vizag Port Ranks in World’s Top 20, Targets 90M Tonnes by FY26

Visakhapatnam Port is among the world’s top 20 Ports: N. Sridhar, IRS, Principal Commissioner of Customs, VPA

Targets 90 million tonnes Cargo Handling for FY 2025–26

Hyderabad, August 3, 2025 – Visakhapatnam Port (VPT) has emerged as one of the top 20 ports globally, thanks to a series of strategic modernisation and infrastructure upgrades that have drastically improved its operational efficiency and global standing, announced Mr. N. Sridhar, IRS, Principal Commissioner of Customs, Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA).

Addressing a Trade Meet in Hyderabad on Friday evening at Hotel Marigold, Mr. Sridhar said, “With improved turnaround times, mechanised operations, and real-time cargo tracking, Visakhapatnam Port is now the fastest among Indian ports.”

The Trade Meet was jointly organised with the Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) and saw participation from over 200 exporters and importers.

Key performance indicators for the port include 27.5 moves per crane hour, reducing the Turnaround time of just 21.4 hours, and thus making Minimal berth idle time

These metrics underscore the port’s ability to efficiently handle container vessels, thereby strengthening customer confidence and preference.

Mr. Sridhar also announced that the cargo handling target for FY 2025–26 is set at 90 million tonnes (MT), up from 82.62 MT handled in the previous fiscal year, showcasing the port’s steady growth trajectory.

New Infrastructure Development

Speaking to the media, Mr. Sridhar revealed that a 10-lane, 15-kilometre access road is being constructed to connect the port directly with major highways, significantly easing traffic congestion and ensuring smoother logistics movement.

Mr. R. Ravi Kumar, President of FTCCI, emphasized the critical role of ports in India’s trade landscape, noting that: 95% of India’s exports by volume and 70% by value are routed via sea ports. Maritime trade remains essential for the country’s global competitiveness. The Telugu states stand to benefit greatly from VPT’s rise, with projected cargo traffic growth of 3–6% annually and utilisation stabilising at 55% in the medium term.

Other dignitaries who spoke at the event included Mr. Murali Krishna, Director, Pharmexcil, Mr. R.P. Naidu, Regional Head, APEDA and Senior officials from Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA)

The meet served as a platform to engage with the trade community, showcase VPT’s evolving capabilities, and invite more businesses to leverage its world-class facilities.