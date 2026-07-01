Voltas’ Subsidiary UMPESL and DANITECH Forge Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Textile Innovation in India

Coimbatore, July 1: Universal MEP Projects & Engineering Services Limited , a wholly owned subsidiary of Voltas Limited, a Tata Enterprise, has entered into a strategic agency agreement with Danitech Group, a global leader in advanced textile dyeing, finishing, and automation solutions. Danitech Group is represented in this partnership by Danitech Engineering & Solutions Srl and its subsidiary Suzhou Danitech Intelligent Technology .

Under the agreement, UMPESL will serve as the exclusive partner for the promotion, sales, technical consultancy, and after-sales support of Danitech’s products and integrated solutions across India. The collaboration will operate in close alignment with Danitech’s global headquarters, ensuring seamless delivery of world-class technologies to Indian customers.

This partnership brings together Danitech’s cutting-edge engineering capabilities with UMPESL’s strong market presence, proven project execution expertise, and robust nationwide service network.

With over seven decades of experience, UMPESL has established itself as a trusted provider of end-to-end textile solutions, covering the entire value chain from spinning to garmenting, supported by world-class engineering and customer-centric services.

The strategic alliance is set to significantly strengthen the Indian textile industry’s access to advanced processing technologies, smart automation systems, and energy-efficient solutions, alongside reliable lifecycle service support. This reinforces the strong alignment between both organisations in advancing innovation, improving operational efficiency, and fostering sustainable growth across the sector.

UMPESL has been appointed as the exclusive partner to drive promotion, sales, technical consultancy, and after-sales support for the complete range of solutions from Danitech Engineering & Solutions Srl and Suzhou Danitech Intelligent Technology, working in full synergy with Danitech’s global headquarters.

The agreement was formally signed by Mr. Danilo Cagnazzi, Chairman, Danitech, and Mr. Pradip Roy, Head – Textile Division, UMPESL, in the presence of Mr. B. Saikumar, Head – Post Spinning, UMPESL, and Ms. Jie Yin, CEO, Danitech.

Speaking on the occasion, representatives from both companies highlighted the importance of the partnership in supporting the modernization and competitiveness of the Indian textile sector.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Pradip Roy, Head – Textile Division, UMPESL said:

“We are proud to partner with Danitech to further strengthen our textile technology portfolio. This collaboration enables us to bring advanced, future-ready and sustainable processing solutions to our customers across India, backed by our decades of domain expertise and service excellence.”

Mr. Danilo Cagnazzi, Chairman, further added:

“India represents a key strategic market for Danitech’s global growth. This partnership reflects our long-term commitment to the country and our focus on delivering integrated, automated, and sustainable textile solutions. We look forward to building a strong and enduring relationship with UMPESL.”

Danitech reaffirms its long-term commitment to India, placing strong confidence in UMPESL as a strategic partner to drive its next phase of growth. Recognising India as a key pillar in its global expansion, the Group looks forward to a collaborative, enduring partnership built on shared expertise, technological innovation, environmental responsibility, and mutual industrial progress.