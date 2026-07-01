Sony India Expands its Premium Alpha Line-up with the New Alpha 7R VI

New Delhi, July 01: Sony India today announced the launch of the Alpha 7R VI, the latest addition to its acclaimed Alpha 7R series. Combining an approximately 66.8 effective megapixel back-illuminated fully stacked Exmor RS™ CMOS sensor with Sony‘s latest BIONZ XR2™ image processing engine, the Alpha 7R VI delivers exceptional resolution, AI-powered subject recognition, and high-speed performance for professional photographers and filmmakers.

Sony also introduces the XLR-A4 XLR adaptor to expand on-camera audio capabilities for professional productions, including 32-bit float recording[ii].

“The Alpha 7R VI represents the next chapter in Sony‘s commitment to imaging innovation, bringing together exceptional resolution, AI-powered intelligence, and professional-grade performance in our most advanced Alpha R series camera yet. Designed for creators who demand uncompromising image quality and speed, it empowers photographers and filmmakers to capture every moment with extraordinary precision and creative freedom.” said Mukesh Srivastava, Head-Imaging & Professional Solution Business, Sony India

Alpha 7R VI Key Features

Expanded High-Resolution Shooting

66.8 MP (approximate, effective) full-frame fully stacked Exmor RS sensor with up to 16 stops [iii] of dynamic range and reduced noise in the mid-sensitivity range

Precise 5-axis optical image stabilization delivering up to 8.5 stops at the centre and 7.0 stops at the periphery [iv]

Auto White Balance powered by visible light and infrared (IR) sensor and deep-learning illumination estimation, for stable natural colour in shaded or indoor scenes

Intelligence in Every Frame with High-Speed, High-Precision Continuous Shooting

BIONZ XR2 engine with integrated AI processing unit and approximately 5.6x faster sensor readout than the previous model [v] , enabling blackout-free continuous shooting at up to approximately 30 fps [ vi ] delivering up to 60 AF/AE calculations per second with AF/AE tracking

Real-time Recognition AF+ (Plus) with skeletal-based human pose estimation and tracking, for reliable focus on fast-moving subjects including athletes and dynamic scenes

Built for Professional Demands

New NP-SA100 high-capacity battery (2670 mAh) supports up to 710 still images via LCD monitor or 600 via viewfinder (CIPA standard), reducing battery changes during extended shoots [vii]

Approximately 9.44M dot OLED viewfinder with a DCI-P3 equivalent colour gamut and 10-bit HDR—maximum brightness is approximately three times higher than conventional models 5 for clear visibility in bright environments

Effective heat management allows uninterrupted 8K movie recording up to 120 min [viii]

Dual USB Type-C 🄬 ports for simultaneous charging and data transfer; illuminated rear buttons for low-light operation

Magnesium alloy for a lightweight and durable body; 4-axis multi-angle LCD monitor for flexible shooting angles; mode-dial “Memory Recall” links shooting setups to customizable buttons [ix]

Supports Sony ’s Camera Authenticity Solution, including the C2PA standard, enabling verification that still images and videos were captured with a camera (not AI-generated)

Professional Video

8K 30p recording with 8.2K oversampling [x] and full frame 4K 60p and 120p recording without crop [xi]

Dual Gain Shooting, a first in the Alpha series [xii] , optimizes sensor performance to reduce noise losing shadow detail for smooth gradation and wide latitude

Redesigned in-camera stabilization expands the roll-direction compensation range by 2x 5 ; Dynamic active Mode [xiii] delivers smooth and steady handheld

32-bit float audio internal recording in camera when paired with the XLR-A4 XLR adaptor, eliminating the need for fine adjustment on location [xiv]

Key Features of the XLR-A4 XLR Adaptor

Supports in-camera digital audio recording with up to 4-channel; XLR microphones, such as the ECM-778 ( up to 2ch), and connects 3.5 mm stereo mini jack microphones (2ch stereo) via the Multi Interface (MI) Shoe

Dual AD converters digitize microphone signals across a wide dynamic range, capturing quiet ambience through loud action with clarity 2

Records digital audio at up to 96kHz 32-bit float 4ch on compatible cameras 2 , fully leveraging high-end XLR microphone quality. The 32-bit float format eliminates the need for fine gain adjustment on location, significantly reducing the risk of audio distortion 14

Lower profile height design and a reinforced chassis structure compared to the XLR-K3M, supporting stable shooting across on-location scenarios

Supplied shoe audio extension cable allows placement up to approximately 60 cm from the camera; side routing minimizes interference with rigs and accessories

USB Audio Class 2.0 compatible; functions as a 96 kHz 24-bit 2ch audio interface when connected to a PC for on-site audio monitoring and editing

Complementing the Alpha 7R VI is a lineup of optional accessories designed to enhance power management, ergonomics, and workflow efficiency for professional creators (sold separately):

Rechargeable Battery Pack NP-SA100- High-capacity battery with Info LITHIUM functionality, delivering approximately 1.3x the power capacity of the NP-FZ100 Z-series battery. Integrates with camera power management to optimize endurance and thermal behaviour. Includes an in-camera battery deterioration indicator.

Vertical Grip VG-C6- Ergonomic grip for comfortable vertical or horizontal shooting, housing up to two high-capacity SA-series batteries. Dust and moisture resistant construction, equivalent to the camera body.

Battery Charger BC-SAD1- Dedicated charger for the SA-type battery NP-SA100. With a USB Power Delivery source of 45 W or higher [xv] , charges two batteries to 100% simultaneously in approximately 115 minutes or one battery to 80% in approximately 55 minutes and full charge in approximately 55 minutes. Displays battery pack deterioration status during charging.

DC Coupler DC-C2- Provides stable continuous power via an external USB Power Delivery source of 100 W or higher a USB-C® to USB-C cable15.

Availability

The Alpha 7R VI will be available from 03rd July 2026 across Sony Center, ShopatSC.com, and Amazon. Customers will also receive one complimentary NP-SA100 battery,