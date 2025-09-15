Wall Street Opens Higher as Optimism Builds Around US-China Talks and Dovish FED Expectations

Market Analysis by Felipe Barragán, Expert Research Strategist at Pepperstone

– September 15, 2025 –

“US equities leaned into a familiar pre-Fed rhythm: investors treated Wednesday’s widely expected 25 bp cut as the base case and spent the session handicapping the message that comes with it. Futures pricing implies a broader easing path through year-end, so the real swing factor is Chair Powell’s guidance—does he validate a cycle or emphasize data dependence? That distinction matters for multiples. A hawkish-tilt surprise (or any pushback on the market’s easing glidepath) would challenge the “rates down, valuation up” trade that has powered record highs.

Under the surface, leadership was tug-of-war. Mega-cap tech provided ballast—Alphabet’s market value milestone reinforced the “durable platforms” narrative even as AI hardware sentiment wobbled—while parts of semis sagged after Beijing opened anti-dumping and antitrust probes into US chipmakers. That headline pressure hit analog names and kept a lid on the group despite the broader risk-on tone, a reminder that US-China tech frictions are still an equity risk factor even as trade talks continue.

On the micro side, Tesla’s pop after Elon Musk disclosed a $1bn share purchase was emblematic of how single-name catalysts can amplify index moves when they sit inside heavy-weight sectors. The impulse was positive for sentiment, but not thesis-changing for the broader market; the bigger variable remains the policy path and whether lower discount rates keep cushioning earnings multiples into Q4.

Rates did their part. After last week’s softer labor signals and downward payroll revisions, the 10-year remains anchored near ~4%—a level consistent with easier financial conditions than we saw mid-summer. If Powell nods to a sequence of cuts, duration-sensitive pockets (growth, housing-adjacent, select small-caps) should continue to find sponsorship; if he leans against market pricing, expect a quick rethink in real yields and a valuation check.

Into mid-week, the setup is straightforward: the S&P’s upside still rides on the “immaculate disinflation + gentle easing” story, but the asymmetry is that expectations are already generous. Strategists flagged the risk of a brief “buy the rumor, fade the cut” pattern if the dots or presser don’t extend the easing runway. Add in idiosyncratic cross-currents—China’s chip scrutiny, plus a handful of earnings (FedEx, homebuilders) that will color the growth pulse—and today’s resilience looks less like euphoria and more like measured confidence heading into a binary communications event.”