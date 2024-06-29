WCA is Offering a Webinar Overridden Credit Decisions

Appleton, WI, June 29, 2024 — Credit Decisions Overrides. This interactive program, will discuss:

• How to limit overrides

• Understanding the rationale for them

• How to gain relevant insights for them

• Why companies cannot simply avoid credit overrides

• Why companies must accept them with professionalism and grace

• How to appropriately document them as they happen

• How and why company’s need to report/document the results of overrides, both positive and negative

This Webinar will be held on July 10, 2023 at 9:00 AM Central Time. At the low cost of one registration fee ($65/$79) (one phone/internet connection), as many people as you wish in your office can view the Webinar. Easy-to-follow instructions will be sent with your meeting confirmation.

