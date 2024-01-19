Welcome to the Best Brains Family – Pflugerville

Pflugerville, TX, January 19, 2024 – Best Brains Learning Centers congratulates partners Ravalika Vajinapally, Hyndhavi Ravula, Avinash Kandukuri, and Sri Tarun Davuluri on their upcoming Grand Opening of the newest Austin-area location – Best Brains Pflugerville. This is the first location in a plan to double the number of Austin locations by the end of 2024.

Best Brains has a large presence in Texas, with 40 centers open or scheduled to open across the state in Dallas, Austin, Houston, and San Antonio. As demand for after school tutoring expands, the franchising teams has plans to expand into additional areas in 2024. The franchise network in Austin is close-knit and has welcomed the Pflugerville team to the group enthusiastically. “We have received support and training from the existing franchisees,” they explain. Ravalika and Hyndhavi will be the co-administrators of Best Brains Pflugerville, ensuring students receive quality after-school tutoring from their team of qualified professionals. “We value education and want to contribute to the learning and development of students in our community.”

Classes will be available in-person at the center on Tuesday and Thursday evenings as well as Saturday mornings. Students will be able to choose from Math, English, Coding and Abacus programs taught by qualified instructors. “All of our new locations feature our Coding program, which we launched in November 2021,” says Franchise Development Specialist Elanor Smith. “Having Coding classes available from Day 1 at our newest centers draws lots of interest from parents who are looking for engaging programs that also strengthen classroom skills, which our program was designed to do.” Another unique program to Best Brains, Abacus, is also designed to be both fun and enriching, by utilizing right brain thinking to help strengthen students’ overall brain power.

Best Brains Learning Centers provide enrichment to students ages 3-14 which is available across the US and Canada. They are best known for offering one-on-one student interaction from certified teachers in a safe classroom environment or virtually in small, online classrooms. Their non-repetitive curriculum model and qualified, motivated staff leads to high student engagement and excitement, as well as parent satisfaction.