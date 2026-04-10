Winston Reaches INR 75 Crore GMV in FY26, Eyes INR 200 Crore by FY27

April 10: Winston has achieved a significant milestone by recording a Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) of ₹75 crore in FY2026, underscoring its rapid growth trajectory since its inception in 2021. Building on this momentum, the brand has set an ambitious target of ₹200 crore GMV by FY2027.

This milestone reflects the company’s consistent growth, driven by strong consumer demand and repeat purchases across channels. By focusing on product quality and expanding its direct-to-consumer presence, Winston has emerged as one of the fast-growing players in India’s personal care segment.

The brand’s growth has been further accelerated by a robust omnichannel strategy, strengthening both its digital platforms and offline presence. Its product portfolio, which includes grooming and self-care tools, continues to witness sustained traction amid rising consumer preference for at-home personal care solutions.

A pivotal moment in the company’s journey came with its appearance on Shark Tank India, where it secured ₹40 lakh in funding from Anupam Mittal and Vineeta Singh. Beyond capital, the association brought strategic mentorship and nationwide visibility, significantly boosting brand credibility and consumer trust.

Following this exposure, the brand witnessed a surge in website traffic and marketplace performance. Leveraging this momentum, Winston undertook a strategic rebranding initiative to sharpen its positioning and build a more premium identity, enabling scalable growth across channels.

“Reaching ₹75 crore in GMV reflects the pace and consistency of our growth since 2021. Building this from the ground up and now targeting ₹200 crore by FY27 reinforces our focus on creating a fundamentally strong business. This is a milestone in motion, not a finish line,” said Himanshu Adlakha.

Looking ahead, Winston is set to expand further across both online and offline channels. As part of its next growth phase, the company is preparing to launch a professional product range tailored specifically for hairstylists, marking a new chapter in its evolution within India’s rapidly growing personal care and grooming market.