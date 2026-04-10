Victoria’s Secret Launches Summer Signature Campaign in India, Featuring Mega Talent, Triptii Dimri

Mumbai, Apr 10: Apparel Group, a leading global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate, announces a defining new chapter with the appointment of Triptii Dimri as the first Brand Ambassador for Victoria’s Secret India.

Today, Victoria’s Secret, comprised of market-leading brands, Victoria’s Secret and PINK, that strive to inspire confidence, spark joy, and celebrate sexy, announced the launch of their Summer Signature campaign in India, starring acclaimed Indian actress and new local brand ambassador, Triptii Dimri. The Summer Signature collection includes comfortable and easy-to-wear lingerie and sleepwear, featuring the brand’s iconic, heritage stripe design. Inspired by the collection’s ease and glamour, along with Tripti’s effortless confidence, the new campaign encapsulates the essence of the Summer Signature styles.

The collection features the Signature Stripe Logo T-Shirt, Wireless Bra, and Signature Stripe Logo panty, perfect for everyday comfort. Sleepwear within the collection includes the Signature Striped Satin Slip, as well as the Signature Striped Satin Long Pajama Set, for a casual, yet luxurious lounge look. Launching alongside Signature Summer, and also starring local brand ambassador, Tripti, is the Cool Air collection and campaign – including the CoolBraTM, which has innovative fabric that features breathable, cool-to-the-touch padding and supersoft wicking fabric that dries in a flash and can be worn from day to night.

Speaking on the announcement, Abhishek Bajpai, CEO, Apparel Group India, said:

“India continues to be a high-growth and strategically important market for Victoria’s Secret. Triptii Dimri represents a new generation of consumers who value confidence, individuality, and global fashion sensibilities.”

Speaking on the partnership, Triptii Dimri shared,

“I’m excited to partner with Victoria’s Secret—a brand that celebrates individuality and empowers women to feel confident in their own skin. The Signature CoolBra and Summer Signature collections are all about comfort and ease, and that really resonates with me.”

Over the past few years, Apparel Group is steadily expanding Victoria’s Secret presence in India, strengthening its retail footprint across key metropolitan cities while building a robust omnichannel experience through its website and app. The appointment of Triptii Dimri reflects the brand’s continued investment in the Indian market and its ambition to build deeper cultural relevance among the country’s fashion-forward consumers.