Xoriant’s Heritage of Belonging and Happiness Earns Recognition as a ‘Best Happy Employer Brand 2025’

Sunnyvale, CA, Mumbai, India, September 30, 2025: Xoriant, a leading global digital engineering company, has been recognized as one of the Best Happy Employer Brands 2025 at the 34th Edition of the World HRD Congress, held as part of the Asia Pacific HRM Congress & Awards on September 18, 2025.

With a strong workforce of 5000+ talented professionals, known as XFactors, spread across multiple countries, Xoriant stands out for its engineering excellence and a “smart-sized” team. Under the leadership of CEO Rohit Kedia, the company continues to scale rapidly while keeping its focus firmly on its people through employee-centric policies and events, professional skilling and development programs, diversity and inclusion initiatives, and well-being support systems.

The Best Happy Employer Brands recognition is a testament to these sustained efforts. It celebrates organizations that exemplify a strong people-first culture, high talent morale, and an unwavering commitment to excellence. The recognition also highlights employers that put people before profits, foster inclusive and equitable environments, and embed innovation into their cultural DNA.

Commenting on the recognition, Krupa NS, CHRO at Xoriant, said, “At Xoriant, our people have always been at the heart of our growth story. Over the years, we have worked consciously to build a workplace that values not just performance, but the passion, curiosity, and commitment that fuel it. Being recognized as one of the Best Happy Employer Brands 2025 is a meaningful affirmation of this belief. It reflects the culture of care and collaboration we’ve nurtured — one where people feel valued for who they are, supported in what they aspire to become, and empowered to push boundaries in what they create.”

The company recently celebrated ‘Xtraordinary XFactors 2025’, its flagship employee recognition program, now in its second year, honoring the outstanding contributions, talent, and dedication of its people. Alongside this, Xoriant has been embedding its Applied Intelligence philosophy into how it builds and grows talent. Its role-based skilling programs, spanning thousands of roles, together with other AI-first culture-building efforts, signal the company’s commitment to preparing its XFactors for the future while creating a workplace where innovation, curiosity, and growth thrive.

Xoriant’s approach to employee experience has always gone beyond policies or programs. It aligns with the company’s broader vision of contributing to several United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including Good Health and Well-being, Gender Equality, Decent Work and Economic Growth, Industry Innovation and Infrastructure, Reduced Inequalities, and Sustainable Cities and Communities. This recognition strengthens its resolve to keep investing in a workplace where every individual feels proud, connected, and inspired to shape the future for themselves, for our clients, and for Xoriant.

Established over three decades ago, the World HRD Congress is one of the most respected platforms that celebrates leadership and organizational excellence in human resource development. This year, the Happy Employer Brands 2025 recognition spotlighted organizations across Asia Pacific that have made demonstrable progress in building happy, engaged, and resilient workplaces. The evaluation focused on multiple parameters such as organizational culture, employee well-being, growth opportunities, gender equity, and innovation-driven practices that promote long-term talent development and retention.