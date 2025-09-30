My Story Has Power

An Interview with World Champion Sprinter & Mental Health Advocate Jasmine Blocker

From the streets of Long Island to the grand stages of world athletics, Jasmine Blocker’s journey has always carried her deeper than medals. Today, she uses her platform not just to run fast, but to speak openly about mental health — anxiety, depression, recovery — and to help others feel less alone.

Below is the conversation with Jasmine, where she shares her origin story, pivotal moments in sport, and her vision for how each of us can tend to our inner lives.

Early Roots & The Awakening of Purpose

Q: Tell us about your childhood and early years. Where did your resilience begin?

Jasmine: I grew up in Long Island, New York — a child who struggled with anxiety and restlessness. Athletics became my outlet, though in a roundabout way. I tried out for junior varsity volleyball and got cut. That failure stung, but it led me to track — lacing up spikes changed everything. Sports gave me structure, purpose, and eventually a world stage. But behind all that, there was always anxiety humming in the background. Before big races, I sometimes had panic attacks. What felt like weakness was, in fact, the beginning of my awareness: that I had a mind and spirit that needed care, not suppression.

Q: How did you transition from collegiate athletics into representing Team USA?

Jasmine: While completing my MBA at Tulane, I still had eligibility left to compete, balancing academics with athletics. I started on the B squad for Team USA. I wasn’t the fastest — but I prioritized consistency. Over time, consistency won me opportunities. And eventually, I qualified for global meets, culminating in World Championships.

Defining Moments on the Track

Q: Which moments stand out—both the triumphs and the struggles?

Jasmine: One semi-final at Nationals was a turning point. I started poorly, nerves overwhelming me, adrenaline refusing to kick in. But as I rounded the final bend, something flipped — I surged past five runners in the last stretch, clinching a photo-finish. That moment helped cement my visibility on Team USA.

Another memorable one: at the World Relays in Tokyo, my husband had endured 22 hours of travel and sprinted into the stadium just as the gun went off. He almost missed it. That chaos, and that persistent support, resonate with me as much as the medals themselves.

Q: Did you ever make mistakes that taught life lessons?

Jasmine: Absolutely. Early on, I believed more was always better. I ignored rest, pushing my body relentlessly until I sustained a serious back fracture. That injury forced me to relearn: recovery isn’t optional. Today, restorative practices, good nutrition, smart supplementation, and sleep are integral to how I live and perform.

From Athlete to Advocate: Mental Health as Mission

Q: What drove you to become a mental health advocate?

Jasmine: In many ways, I always was. My journey with anxiety and depression has been continuous — not something behind me, but something I live and manage every day. I believe in the power of vulnerability. Sharing is not an admission of failure but an invitation: “You’re not alone.” By speaking from inside, not above, I hope to create space for honest dialogue.

Q: Have you seen direct impact from your advocacy?

Jasmine: Yes. People DM me saying they’d never heard of treatments like TMS and neurofeedback until they saw my narrative. Many felt there were no options left for them; hearing my story gave them pause, renewed hope.

Q: What do you see as major barriers to mental wellness today?

Jasmine: Our culture valorizes productivity and output, often equating struggle with failure. When mental health “breaks,” people interpret it as weakness. But mental health is not a flaw — it’s brain chemistry, life circumstances, inherited traits. Until we shift how we frame it, stigma will persist.

Practical Wisdom & Daily Habits

Q: What simple lifestyle tweaks do you recommend for mental wellness?

Jasmine:

Address nutrient deficiencies; our biochemistry matters.

Prioritize a consistent sleep schedule; rest is foundational.

Incorporate daily movement outdoors; it resets both mind and body.

Q: Looking back, what are the top lessons you wish you’d known earlier?

Jasmine:

You can’t outwork your emotions; mental health needs to be tended.

Rest is not a luxury, but part of success.

Your story — imperfect as it might seem — has value.

Joy is a valid strategy; not everything has to be about productivity.

You’re not alone; mental health is a journey of trial and error.

Q: Do you have a mantra or quote you return to?

Jasmine: From Avatar: The Last Airbender —

“You cannot ever give in to your lowest impulses. Hope is something you give yourself, and that is the true meaning of inner strength.”

When darkness hits, that line reminds me: strength is found in dignity, in continuing even when you doubt.

The Vision Forward & How to Support Her Work

Q: If you could launch one movement to help people, what would it be?

Jasmine: I’d champion self-reflection over comparison. Each person must build in their own truth, not measure themselves by others. And mental health needs to be normalized at every level — in schools, workplaces, homes — so checking in is as routine as brushing your teeth.

Q: How can readers follow your journey or support your cause?

Jasmine:

I’m active on Instagram and TikTok — that’s where I share real-time updates, tips, and conversations.

I am developing a podcast that will expand these conversations into new spaces, bringing more voices and more visibility to mental health stories that often remain unspoken.