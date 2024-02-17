XS.com Awarded the Most Secure Broker Award at Oman Smart Vision Summit

Oman, 17th February 2024 – XS.com, the global FinTech and financial services provider for online trading and investing, has been recognized with the award for “Most Secure Broker” during the “Oman Smart Vision” Summit which took place on February 14th and 15th.

The event where the global multi-asset broker was featured as Global Sponsor was organized by Smart Vision Group at the esteemed “Sheraton Oman” Hotel in Muscat, Oman.

The highlight of the event was XS.com being honored with the esteemed “Most Secure Broker” award, a testament to its efforts in prioritizing the security and safety of clients’ funds and information.

Expressing excitement and gratitude for the recognition, Mr. Shadi Salloum, the Regional Director of XS.com in the MENA region, stated:

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the remarkable event organizers of “Oman Smart Vision” Summit. It is with immense honor and gratitude that we accept the award for “Most Secure Broker”. This award is a testament to our efforts, and we are truly humbled to be recognized among such distinguished peers.”

Presenting its cutting-edge products and services at the “Oman Smart Vision” Summit, the XS.com’s Global Sponsorship shone a spotlight on its dedication to online investments. In addition, they provided invaluable insights into the latest trends and advancements within the dynamic landscape of the Fintech industry.

Dr. Mohammed Elnozamy, Chairman and Managing Director at Smart Vision, Said:

“I am thrilled to announce XS.com as the “Most Secure Broker” at the first edition of Smart Vision summit in Oman 2024. This award stands as a testament to the efforts of XS.com in providing a safe and secure trading environment for traders”.

As Global Sponsor, the multi-award winning broker had a prominent presence throughout the “Oman Smart Vision” Summit, where they showcased a comprehensive suite of services and expertise in the Financial Services industry.

The Global Market Leader is known for prioritizing the security and safety of clients’ funds and information by continually investing in its infrastructure and implementing advanced security protocols to maintain the highest security standards and safeguard these funds.

In addition to its multiple regulations in various jurisdictions around the globe, XS.com provides clients with additional insurance protection to cover losses in excess of USD 10,000 and up to USD 5,000,000 against claims against omission, fraud, negligence and other risks that may lead to the financial loss of clients. This Civil Liability Insurance Program is underwritten by Lloyd’s of London.

XS.com have also invested heavily in its infrastructure and implemented advanced security protocols to ensure that its systems comply with the most stringent global security standards.

