ZEISS India Welcomes Collaboration with IISc for AI-Powered Eyecare Research

Bangalore, India 19th February 2025: ZEISS in India has today announced its strategic collaboration with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore, a premier research institute, to foster cutting edge research. ZEISS has established a sophisticated state-of-the-art research facility dedicated for developing high fidelity Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions for the betterment of eye-care and to upskill students in AI technologies. The initiative, supported by the Spectrum Lab in the Department of Electrical Engineering at IISc, aims to harness the transformative potential of AI to enhance eye-care practices and improve patient outcomes.

This collaboration will propel improvements in eye care solutions from India for the world considering the rising prevalence of vision impairments worldwide. The facility will act as a center for cutting-edge research, allowing IISc researchers to investigate how AI could transform early diagnosis in eye care by providing innovative solutions that streamline processes, increase accuracy, and improve patient outcomes. ZEISS India and IISc have joined forces to explore and promote the use of advanced AI technologies in ophthalmology.

Mr. Ashish Modi, Head of the Centre for Application Research India (CARIn), ZEISS India expressed, “At ZEISS, we believe that meaningful innovation emerges at the intersection of academia and industry. Our collaboration with IISc is a step towards bridging this gap, empowering Indian researchers with advanced resources and real-world applications. By fostering a sustainable research ecosystem, we aim to drive global breakthroughs in eye-care technology while strengthening India’s position as a hub for scientific excellence. Long-term industry-academia partnerships are essential to accelerating innovation and making cutting-edge healthcare solutions more accessible.” Dr. Rajesh Sundaresan, Dean of Division (Electrical Electronics, and Computer Sciences Division), IISc, said, “This collaboration is a significant step toward empowering Indian researchers and advancing global eye-care innovation. Partnerships like these demonstrate how private players can accelerate innovation by leveraging academic expertise, leading to breakthrough technologies with real-world impact. Long-term collaborations between industry and academia are essential for fostering a sustainable research ecosystem in India. They provide young researchers with the resources and exposure needed to drive scientific advancements while addressing real-world challenges. Our country needs more such partnerships to remain at the forefront of technological progress, ensuring that innovation is developed and applied to improve lives globally.”

In addition to the lab set-up, ZEISS India is also sponsoring 6 MTech students for the next 3 years through its CSR-sponsored ‘MTech Fellowship Program’ at IISc for students pursuing master’s degree in Signal Processing, Artificial Intelligence, Computer Science & Engineering/Computational and Data Science.

Together with IISc, ZEISS intends to build a strong engagement that serves as a linchpin in promoting the adoption of AI in eye care. The effort can demystify AI technologies and cultivate trust amongst patients and the broader community through public demonstrations, exhibitions, and patient testimonials. Emphasizing the cost-effectiveness and accessibility of AI-driven eye care solutions further reinforces its appeal and relevance in diverse healthcare settings.