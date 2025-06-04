3 Tips For Finding A Reputable And Trustworthy SEO Firm

If you own a business or are in charge of figuring out the online marketing for a business but you feel like you’re in over your head, working with a marketing agency or SEO firm could be a great solution for you. However, finding one that you feel comfortable with and confident in can sometimes be a challenge.

So if you’re committed to hiring an SEO firm, here are three tips for finding one that’s reputable and trustworthy.

Consider Someone Local

While you can find great SEO firms anywhere in the world, if you’re worried about getting scammed or not having the relationship turn out the way you want it to, one thing that you can do is look for a local SEO firm that you can do a little more due diligence on.

When you have to just trust what people say on their website or on a video chat or through email, things can more easily be faked than if you’re meeting an Atlanta SEO firm because your business is in Atlanta. You could actually go to the offices, meet the people who are going to be working on your business, and get a real feeling for how the company culture is and if you view the organization as being trustworthy.

Look Closely At Client Testimonials

For many businesses, finding a local SEO firm might not be possible or might not even be a priority. Luckily, there are plenty of other ways that you can vet an SEO firm before you choose to work with them.

One great way is to look closely at the client testimonials and reviews that they have online about their company. While some of these things can be paid for, if you look closely at the details of the testimonials, you should be able to see if it’s just someone giving vague platitudes or if there’s concrete examples and information about how the company helped and what their positive attributes are.

Pay Attention To Communication

As you go about trying to find an SEO firm to work with, something that you should pay particular attention to is the way that they communicate with you.

Before you become a client, a business that you’re interacting with is going to be on their best behavior in their attempts to work with you. Knowing this, if there’s anything about the way that they communicate with you or a lack of positive communication that you notice, it’s likely that things will just go downhill from there. But if they’re responsive and thorough in their communication, this could be a big green flag.

If you’re wanting to work with an SEO firm but are worried about finding one that’s reputable and trustworthy, consider using the tips mentioned above to help you in this search.